Curtis against plastic surgery

NO stranger to plastic surgery or its life-long consequences, actress Jamie Lee Curtis has shared her thoughts about it. This follows her revelation several years ago over how a plastic surgery procedure led to a decade-long drug addiction.

“I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin. I’m 22 years sober now,“ the 62-year-old said in a recent interview with Fast Company.

In 2019, the star spoke to Variety for its Recovery Issue, explaining how she had struggled with addiction to both pills and alcohol.

Speaking to Variety at the time, Curtis said: “If you see photographs of me as a child, I look like I haven’t slept. I’ve just always been that person, and we were shooting a scene in a courtroom with that kind of high, nasty fluorescent light, and it came around to my coverage in the scene, and [the cameraman] said, ‘I’m not shooting her today. Her eyes are too puffy.”

Mortified, embarrassed and overcome with shame, Curtis turned to routine plastic surgery to remove the puffiness. “They gave me Vicodin as a painkiller for something that wasn’t really painful.”

In her Fast Company interview, Curtis added: “The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty.

“Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

She also noted the impact that social media has, and the pressures people might face to alter their appearance as a result of it.

“It’s very dangerous. It’s like giving a chainsaw to a toddler. We just don’t know the longitudinal effect, mentally, spiritually and physically, on a generation of young people who are in agony because of social media, because of the comparisons to others. All of us who are old enough know that it’s all a lie.”

Though her experiences had at one point in time altered Curtis’ own perception of her beauty, the actress has long overcome the insecurity and embraced how she looks today, as evident by her returning to the Halloween franchise in 2018 as the legendary Laurie Strode.

Curtis will once again star as the aging, battle-hardened Strode in the upcoming Halloween Kills this year.