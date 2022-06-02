CW releases trailer to ‘Gotham Knights’ series

AFTER several months of speculation, The CW has confirmed the release of its highly anticipated DC series, Gotham Knights. The television network dropped the thrilling trailer on Tuesday, giving fans a sneak peek into the upcoming show.

Set in a world where Batman has been killed, his adopted teenage son Tyler is desperate to uncover the cause of his death, especially since he was framed for murdering his father.

But since he is running out of time, he forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies, including the Joker’s alleged daughter Duela.

Together, this renegade band of misfits fights to clear their name and learn the hidden truth.

The series which will premiere in 2023, features an array of notable names – Supernatural alum Misha Collins as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Oscar Morgan as Tyler, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, and Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown.

As for the masterminds behind the show, Gotham Knights is said to be the brainchild of Batwoman writers James Stoteraux, Natalie Abrams, and Chad Fiveash. However, the show will have no connection with Batwoman, or the upcoming video game with the same name.

Watch the Gotham Knights trailer below: