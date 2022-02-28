Cynthia Erivo talks about Wicked bond with Ariana Grande

TWO popular icons will soar onto big screen for the upcoming film adaptation of the smash-hit Broadway musical, Wicked. Cynthia Erivo, 35, is all set to play ‘wicked’ witch Elphaba opposite pop singer Ariana Grande.

During a red carpet interview at yesterday’s Screen Actors Guild awards, the Oscar nominee said she is very excited about the project.

“Before I even went to do the audition, I knew that music like the back of my hand. I was doing it at drama school and sneaking up to the piano room and just learning it all,” she told E! ‘s Laverne Cox.

“So, I think it’s about learning the music, learning the story, finding our sort of way through it.”

The star added she's been spending time to know her co-star Grande in order to prepare for the movie and build their relationship.

Erivo said: “Ariana and I have been meeting and chatting and talking and building our own relationship because we know that it’s a sisterhood and we want to be ready and prepared to be there for one another.”

“So, it’s that, and [director] Jon M. Chu is amazing so we’re just sort of waiting to start. We’re ready to rehearse and get into it.”

She also mentioned that bonding with Ariana is the greatest thing ever, adding that they sat for three hours on the floor of her house chatting and talking about everything.

Back in November, the two superstars took to their Instagram accounts to share the exciting news with a note to each other.

“‘Pink goes good with green.’ Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you. I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you,” Erivo wrote to Grande.

Grande wrote back: “Dear Cynthia, honored doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz. All my love, Ari (sic).”

The movie follows the friendship of the two young sorceresses before the events of The Wizard Of Oz. They will fill roles originated by Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, who earned a Tony for her performance as Elphaba in the Wicked musical by Winnie Holzman, which is currently in its 18th season on Broadway.