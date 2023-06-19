CzipLee continues to dominate its homegrown brand

ON 7 June, CzipLee launched its latest concept store, CzipPlus. It is a quaint charmer, and the more you look at it, and peel back its layers, the more you’ll appreciate its beauty and meaningful presence. Located along Jalan Telawi, the new concept store is complete with its own curated selection of writing tools, ink products, fine arts as well as printing services.

CzipPlus is one of the moves made to redirect the brand of CzipLee. Going in a new direction, they invested and strategised a whole new concept with a more intimate setting that would attract a different set of customers, as well as retain the ones they currently have.

For this new direction, they are no longer bounded by physical locations but have adapted to concept stores and pop-ups. Each of these stores is distinct in its selection of stationery, art supplies and lifestyle products.

Other than CzipPlus, CzipLee’s stores range from CzipLee Southkey which features fine writing, journaling and seasonal workshops based in Johor, to CzipPetit, which is located in Bangsar Village 2, featuring a little bit of everything from general stationery and curated books to journaling materials.

CzipLee also has a pop-up at Jippuri, Pavilion Bukit Jalil that features exclusive Japanese stationery. As they’re devoted to keeping their legacy, CzipLee has also preserved its original CzipLee in Kajang, which features general stationery and schoolbooks.

The chosen name, CzipLee has so much meaning that it basically represents everything it stands for. The meaning reflects the traditional family-run business principles. “Czip” means the gathering of a certain few coming together in unity which is reflected in the tightly-knit family unit. But unity comes to nought without strength, which is why “Lee” means endurance, strength and vision.

Going back in time, CzipLee is a dedicated family-owned business that has been up and running for over 50 years since 1968. They started off as a humble sundry store in Kajang, Selangor and during its early days of sundry store business, CzipLee sold a knick-knack of items from sweets to newspapers to a limited selection of stationery.

Through their own persevering family-style service and kindred spirit, this homegrown stationery business managed to expand its very first outlet in Kajang from a small storefront to a four-storey shoplot spanning more than 10,000 square feet of retail space.

CzipLee is also a stationery distributor and has also managed to sustainably retain its speciality services to offer visitors books and stationery supplies, as well as fine stationery, art supplies, printing services, and lifestyle products.

Today, visitors can browse through CzipLee’s combined inventory of more than 70,000 curated products at any of their stores in the Klang Valley and Johor. To know more, go to www.cziplee.com or follow CzipLee on their Instagram or Facebook (@cziplee).