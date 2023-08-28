d4vd comes to Malaysia

Wrapping up the tour, he will perform in Tokyo, on Dec 6, and conclude with a show in Seoul, on Dec 9.

The Petal to Thorns tour is set to kick off in Jakarta, on Nov 23, followed by a performance in Singapore on Nov 27. On Nov 29, the Romantic Homicide singer will take the stage in Kuala Lumpur, and then head to Manila, for a show on Dec 4.

The tour, presented by Live Nation, will showcase his performances in various Asian countries including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Japan and South Korea.

THE rising American artist d4vd is ready to take his Petal to Thorns tour to Asia in November and December.

Details regarding ticket sales for the Jakarta show are currently unavailable, but updates will be provided as soon as they are announced. For d4vd’s concert in Singapore, general tickets will become available through Live Nation on 23rd of August.

However, dedicated fans can take advantage of Live Nation pre-sales, which starts today from 10am to midnight. This early access provides an opportunity for fans to secure their tickets before the general release.

Meanwhile, fans in Malaysia could secure their tickets for his Kuala Lumpur concert last Friday at 11am local time on go-live-asia.com. Details regarding ticket sales for his other Asian tour dates are forthcoming.

Earlier this year, David Anthony Burke, known professionally as d4vd was unveiled as the inaugural cover artist on The Cover, NME‘s newly launched weekly cover story featuring emerging talent from across the globe. To celebrate The Cover, d4vd also curated a “songs for tour” playlist, featuring songs from Humberstone, Clairo, Billie Eilish and more.

Following the successful launch of his debut EP Petals to Thorns back in May, d4vd is building on this foundation with The Lost Petals. This newly announced collection comprises five songs that seamlessly fit within the sonic landscape of his debut EP.

These tracks capture a similar creative period in d4vd’s musical journey, which he is eager to share with his fans before transitioning into the next phase of his musical evolution.

One of d4vd’s earlier releases, the gradual and beachy ballad Here With Me, achieved significant recognition by entering the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2023 and swiftly earning RIAA Gold Certification.

Petals to Thorns, d4vd’s inaugural EP, firmly establishes him as a versatile and innovative emerging artist. His inclusion in Billboard’s 21 Under 21 list further underscores his rising stature in the music industry.