K-POP boy group SuperM gave fans an unforgettable experience at Prudential’s first-ever virtual concert recently.

As the new face of Prudential, the group kicked off the partnership with a meaningful collaboration, promoting physical and mental wellness at the “PrudentialxSuperM We DO Virtual Concert & Fan Meet”.

The online event, which was held on Aug 7, was exclusively for the winners of Prudential’s “We Do campaign and Dance Challenges”, as well as users of the company’s health app, Pulse. In fact, it was part of the company’s “We DO Well Together” campaign, which aims at encouraging people to stay healthy in these challenging times.

Before the virtual event, fans were encouraged to submit videos of themselves dancing to the campaign song, We DO on social media to win tickets to the concert. Needless to say, the event was a success, as fans from all across Asia tuned in from the comfort of their homes.

Described as the “Avengers of K-pop”, SuperM started the evening with a special fan meet activity. Winners of the dance competition had the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with the band. The fan meet activity was then followed by SuperM’s performances of fan favourite hits.

These included songs like 100, One (Monster & Infinity) and of course, the campaign song, We DO. Although members Baekhyun and Taemin were not present physically, they spread their joy to fans through pre-recorded messages that were shown during the fan meet.

Member KAI, who was present in the pre-recorded performances, could not attend the fan meet-and- greet session. This was due to a two-week self-quarantine session he had to go through. Nevertheless, the Korean idol expressed his sincere apologies for not being able to attend the event at the last minute.