Dangers of a fractured mind

MARVEL Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has achieved not only the biggest opening day since Avengers: Endgame which was released in April 2019, but is also the franchise’s second biggest opening day of all time. Released nationwide on May 4, the film raked in over RM7 million on its first day of release.

Multiverse of Madness is a sequel to Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, in that it recalls action from both films and expands on the main character’s universe-saving decision from the former. It’s also a direct sequel to WandaVision, the television show that kickstarted Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Multiverse of Madness opens with a monstrous octopus chasing a young girl called America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) throughout realities, wreaking mayhem. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong) rush into action, only to discover that America is being hunted for her ability to travel between different realities.

The story expands from there, dragging us into an alternately comical and gruesome tale that pauses every now and then to unleash a tidal wave of sorrow.

Some anguish is expressed by Doctor Stephen Strange, the sarcastic neurosurgeon turned great red-cloaked sorcerer who still cares for his former lover and colleague, Doctor Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). However, the true emotional weight of this drama is carried not by Strange, but by his old friend Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who has used her powerful skills to blot out the agony of her many painful losses.