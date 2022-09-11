Daniel Kaluuya joins animated Spider-Man sequel

OSCAR winner Daniel Kaluuya will be joining the cast of Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is a sequel to the 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie.

Kaluuya, who won the Oscar for best supporting actor in 2020 for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah, will be voicing the role of Hobart ‘Hobie’ Brown, also known as Spider-Punk.

In the movie, Shameik Moore voices the character of Miles Morales, who patrols the streets of Brooklyn as Spider-Man. In the sequel, Miles goes into the multiverse, where he meets other versions of Spider-Man from a parallel world, including the villain.

Apart from Moore, singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld and Issa Rae are also part of the cast. The movie is slated for a release on June 2, 2023.

This is not Kaluuya’s first time in the Marvel universe, as he also starred in the 2017 film Black Panther.