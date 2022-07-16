Daniel Kaluuya not returning for Black Panther sequel

Despite his pivotal role in the first Black Panther film, Daniel Kaluuya will not be returning for the second instalment of the franchise – not even for a cameo.

Casting for the second film has been a point of interest for fans, as following the death of leading man Chadwick Boseman in August 2020, Marvel decided against recasting his role of T’Challa, and will instead honour his legacy through the upcoming film’s rewritten story.

Actors from the first film who will return in the sequel include Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett.

Kaluuya has admitted that he will not be returning due to his commitment to Nope, an upcoming horror film by Jordan Peele.

Nope will see the actor starring alongside Keke Palmer and Steven Yuen, while the film will revolve around residents of an isolated town after a series of events that involve extraterrestrial life.

Nope, the third feature length film by Peele – and Kaluuya’s second-time collaborating with the director – is scheduled to release on July 22.

Production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wrapped last March, with plans for Disney to premiere the film on Nov 11.