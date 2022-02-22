Daniel Radcliffe unrecognisable as Weird Al

ANNOUNCED to play Weird Al Yankovic in Roku’s upcoming biopic earlier in January, Daniel Radcliffe has been spotted on set. Surprisingly, 32-year-old Radcliffe was near unrecognisable in the Funny or Die and Tango production.

Yankovic, 62, said he is “absolutely thrilled” that the Harry Potter star is portraying him in the film, which is set to debut on the Roku Channel.

Radcliffe, best known for his title role in the Harry Potter franchise, continues to shows off his range as he takes on the role of legendary parody musician Weird Al Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Radcliffe’s latest role comes after the actor’s string of diverse performances post-Harry Potter, such as playing a corpse through the entirety of Swiss Army Man, and playing an FBI agent disguised as a Neo-Nazi in Imperium.