Daniel Radcliffe unrecognisable as Weird Al

ANNOUNCED to play Weird Al Yankovic in Roku’s upcoming biopic earlier in January, Daniel Radcliffe has been spotted on set. Surprisingly, 32-year-old Radcliffe was near unrecognisable in the Funny or Die and Tango production.
Yankovic, 62, said he is “absolutely thrilled” that the Harry Potter star is portraying him in the film, which is set to debut on the Roku Channel.
Radcliffe, best known for his title role in the Harry Potter franchise, continues to shows off his range as he takes on the role of legendary parody musician Weird Al Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
Radcliffe’s latest role comes after the actor’s string of diverse performances post-Harry Potter, such as playing a corpse through the entirety of Swiss Army Man, and playing an FBI agent disguised as a Neo-Nazi in Imperium.
This latest role is expected to see Radcliffe flexing his skills as an actor further.
“I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,“ Yankovic quipped.
Yankovic has been spoofing radio hits since he was a teenager, tackling songs by major artistes from Michael Jackson to Billy Ray Cyrus.
The official Weird: The Al Yankovic Story synopsis from Roku reads: “The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like Eat It and Like a Surgeon to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”
“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,“ Yankovic added.