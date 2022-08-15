Dare to repair

ACCORDING to industry and government data, the 1.2 million labour shortage of workers across Malaysia’s manufacturing, plantation and construction sectors has driven Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home projects to become more popular, especially since all of us were stuck at home during the pandemic.
As one of the efforts to empower people to fix simple household repairs with the hike in service prices, Selleys hosted an interactive session engagement workshop with media representatives and influencers called #DareToRepair where participants were given a hands-on opportunity to test out Selleys products.
Selleys is an Australian brand established in Sydney in 1939, popular for its sealants, adhesives, fillers, and paint preparation products for over 80 years in Australians and New Zealand. In May 2020, Nippon Paint Holdings houses Selleys’ range of products to further expanding its home improvement segment. With a comprehensive range of products from the ground to the roof and anything in between, Selleys promises high-quality products formulated to deliver superior results with their motto ‘If It’s Selleys, It Works’.
During the #DareToRepair workshop, we were introduced to five essential products, which were the RP7, No More Gaps, Knead It Underwater, Supa Glue, and Liquid Nails.
The first product shown was Liquid Nails, a high-strength multipurpose construction adhesive. Just like the name suggests, Liquid Nails form a strong and lasting bond without the need for nails. One of the many annoying things we face is cloth hook adhesive not holding up the weight of the clothes. With Liquid Nails, it can hold up the weight of a brick as shown during the event. For immediate bond, apply to one surface before pressing them together and pulling them apart to make webbings, allowing the surface to bond faster. To eliminate squeaks in tongue and groove flooring, you can also apply a bead of Liquid Nails into the groove of each board when installing.
Up next was No More Gaps which fills in fine cracks on walls. As a durable and flexible acrylic gap sealant, it’s formulated for long-term resistance to cracking and crumbling. With its low toxicity and low odour, they encouraged us to get our hands dirty. True enough, it only required easy water clean-up, and the sealant can be painted over after the surface has skinned. The product is perfect for preventing ants since the pests tend to enter our home through cracks in the wall.
Selleys’ Knead It Underwater is a versatile hand-kneadable fast-setting epoxy used for damp, wet or underwater substrates. We tested the epoxy by sealing a hole in a leaking pipe. It can be used to reshape, rebuild and repair most things, like a ceramic cup with a broken handle. Since it can be used under fresh or salt water, you can create water features or attach pebbles underwater, reset ceramic tiles in swimming pools, or even repair fish tanks.
For small household repairs such as broken plastic toys, Supa Glue is strong and quick-drying, and last but not least, their RP7, a multi-purpose lubricating and penetrating spray can help prevent rust, stop squeaks, smoothen frozen window or drawer joints, and help remove stickers without residue. Other uses for RP7 includes removing scuff mark and crayons from walls, as well as sauce from carpets.
Dedicated to offering high-quality, innovative products that will meet consumers’ needs, Selleys aims to expand its market footprint by increasing product awareness and demand for items that can assist in home improvement to the public as well as making it more affordable and accessible to everyone, so that’s why they’ve hosted the#DareToRepair workshop.
Group TU Business general manager Chen Lee Siong said: “We understand that the cost of repair or even decorating has increased over the past years, increasing the demand and interest for DIY home improvement products. We hope with our product, more homeowners can fix simple household repairs by themselves, thus save the time, cost and reduce stress of facing a broken or malfunctioning piece at home.”
Moving forward, Chen said Selleys will continue to innovate new products that would make more household fixes easier to be done at home.
For more information about Selleys and its products, visit selleys.my. Selleys product range can be found at authorised dealers, hardware stores and online.