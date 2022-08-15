Dare to repair

ACCORDING to industry and government data, the 1.2 million labour shortage of workers across Malaysia’s manufacturing, plantation and construction sectors has driven Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home projects to become more popular, especially since all of us were stuck at home during the pandemic.

As one of the efforts to empower people to fix simple household repairs with the hike in service prices, Selleys hosted an interactive session engagement workshop with media representatives and influencers called #DareToRepair where participants were given a hands-on opportunity to test out Selleys products.

Selleys is an Australian brand established in Sydney in 1939, popular for its sealants, adhesives, fillers, and paint preparation products for over 80 years in Australians and New Zealand. In May 2020, Nippon Paint Holdings houses Selleys’ range of products to further expanding its home improvement segment. With a comprehensive range of products from the ground to the roof and anything in between, Selleys promises high-quality products formulated to deliver superior results with their motto ‘If It’s Selleys, It Works’.

During the #DareToRepair workshop, we were introduced to five essential products, which were the RP7, No More Gaps, Knead It Underwater, Supa Glue, and Liquid Nails.

The first product shown was Liquid Nails, a high-strength multipurpose construction adhesive. Just like the name suggests, Liquid Nails form a strong and lasting bond without the need for nails. One of the many annoying things we face is cloth hook adhesive not holding up the weight of the clothes. With Liquid Nails, it can hold up the weight of a brick as shown during the event. For immediate bond, apply to one surface before pressing them together and pulling them apart to make webbings, allowing the surface to bond faster. To eliminate squeaks in tongue and groove flooring, you can also apply a bead of Liquid Nails into the groove of each board when installing.