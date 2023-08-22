Dark descent

BRACE yourselves for a gripping ride into the seedy underbelly of 1990s Seoul with the electrifying Korean crime drama The Worst of Evil, making its grand entrance exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Prepare to be immersed once again in the neon-lit maze of Seoul’s crime-ridden alleys alongside the remarkable Ji Changwook, Wi Hajun, and the talented Lim Semi.

This forthcoming, adrenaline-pumping drama promises to whisk you away into a world where danger lurks in every corner.

As a potent new recreational drug sweeps through the pulsating heart of Seoul’s nightlife, an undercover officer embarks on a mission that will plunge him into the depths of darkness itself.

The stage is set for an intense showdown in The Worst of Evil, the heart-pounding crime drama set to make its debut on Sept 27.

Picture a 1990s Seoul: a former DJ turned gang leader unleashes a trendy yet mysterious drug named “Gangnam Crystal” within the city’s nightclubs.

With its origin shrouded in secrecy, an officer from the countryside is recruited for a covert police unit. His mission? Infiltrate the very heart of the gang and dismantle it from within.

But fate has unexpected cards to deal, as officer Park Junmo discovers his own wife, the enigmatic officer Yu Euijeong, has also stepped into the line of fire.

Unravelling a web of connections between his duty and his beloved, Junmo’s every move becomes a thrilling spectacle that will keep you perched at the edge of your seat.

The Worst of Evil is a creation by the visionary director Han Dongwook (the genius behind Man in Love) and brought to life through the captivating writing of Jang Minseok.

With a tantalising structure of 12 episodes, commencing with a breathtaking three-episode premiere, climaxing with an equally riveting three-episode finale, and delivering two episodes each week in between, The Worst of Evil slots perfectly into Disney+ Hotstar’s treasure trove of Korean gems.

Mark your calendars as The Worst of Evil sets its stage exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, ready to sweep you off your feet and into a whirlwind of intrigue and suspense.