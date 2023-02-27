Dark fantasy in another dimension

VIDEO streaming platform Viu kicked off their 2023 lineup with the latest drama series Nenek Bongkok Tiga, which features a talented local cast and is directed by award-winning Datuk Yusry Abdul Halim following his great success in the series Seribu Nina and She Was Pretty back in 2022.

The series debuted on Feb 9, with new episodes airing every Thursday.

Aside from that, the series is also the first Viu Original series to have a road tour in Malaysia and also the neighbourhood country, Indonesia.

The cast, Hun Haqeem, Meerqeen, Sara Ali, Syafie Naswip, Syazwan Zulkifly, Ashraf Muslim, Fimie Don, Sara Mack Lubis, Rykarl Iskandar, Sherie Merlis and Datin Sofia Jane have made appearances at locations in Kuantan and Johor Bahru, and are set to visit Jakarta on March 8.

Viu Malaysia country manager Kingsley Warner said: “This series is a good start to 2023 for Malaysian Viu Original and builds on the momentum we have established after releasing five shows across different genres last year.

“With strong new talent and seasoned veteran actors working together to make this series a success, Nenek Bongkok Tiga is sure to be a treat for fans of dark fantasy.”

Warner added: “Nenek Bongkok Tiga will be the first Viu Original Malaysia with a tour session, involving a visit to Jakarta, Indonesia. We believe that this series has cross-market potential due to the large fan base and popularity that the series’ cast members have in Indonesia.”

The series was filmed over the course of ten weeks in various locations throughout Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perak, and Johor. Several ambitious sets were built to create the fantastical, surreal world of Nenek Bongkok Tiga, and the series also includes extensive green screen work, which was shot at Iskandar Malaysia Studios in Johor.