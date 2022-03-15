Darth Maul cut from upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series

ACCORDING to The Hollywood Reporter, fan favourite Star Wars villain Darth Maul was supposed to return as a key player in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, with Ray Park slated to reprise the role he first played in 1999’s Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.

It was reported that Park was involved in the series’ pre-production and stunt training before being written out to make room for Darth Vader and the Grand Inquisitor, though conflicting claims say that it might have simply been a test footage.

It’s worth noting that months before Kenobi was due to begin filming in February 2021, Park teased Maul’s return by sharing a picture of the head prosthetic that gives Maul his signature horns.

Maul has always stuck with fans as one of the coolest characters in Star Wars from his distinct look to his double-sided lightsaber. He was someone who stood out in the prequel trilogy and received even greater development in the years to follow.

Although Maul was seemingly killed by Obi-Wan Kenobi in Episode I, it was revealed that he used the dark side to preserve himself in The Clone Wars. It was also revealed that he renounced the Darth and Sith title after realising he was simply Sidious’ pawn before becoming a ruthless crime lord.

Initially, writer Hossein Amini worked with director Deborah Chow on the six-episode series. According to sources, Lucasfilm seemed concerned about Kenobi covering similar ground as The Mandalorian and the concerns made their way to Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, who eventually pressed the pause button and replaced Joby Harold as the writer in the overhaul.

Ewan McGregor downplayed the production issues in January 2020, saying: “The scripts are excellent and they just want them to be better, so we just pushed it back.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere May 25 on Disney+.