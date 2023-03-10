Dato Shake to perform in KL

FRENCH-BASED Malaysian singer Datuk Sheikh Abdullah, popularly known as Datuk Shake is set to make a comeback to Malaysia with a concert on Dec 16.

The popular veteran pop singer will be treating his fans to a nostalgic musical journey in a two-hour concert at Zepp KL.

Organised by InTour Live Events and iMe Entertainment Group, Shake, renowned for hits like Tu sais je t’aime (You Know I Love You), Umi, Pulanglah, and Anugerah Dari Kegagalan, will showcase a vast array of his popular songs, including those in English and French.

According to a statement released by the organisers, the Shake Zepp KL Concert is a walk down memory lane for fans to relive Shake’s timeless classics from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

This includes his most recent works, such as Chameleon (2012), which will also enchant the audience and provide them with an unforgettable experience.

was the first Asian artist to achieve fame in France, Europe and French-speaking countries, including Canada, singing in French in 1976.

Making his debut in Malay music in 1983 and subsequently adopting the stage name “Datuk Shake”, he rose to prominence as an internationally acclaimed artist based in Paris and was awarded the Chevalier des Arts et Lettre (Knight of the Order of Arts, Letters, and Merits) by the French government in recognition of his efforts in promoting the French language and culture throughout Asia.

As a testament to his dedication to showcasing Malaysia on the global stage through his music career, His Majesty the Sultan of Johor (Malaysia), the late Sultan Ismail Ibni Almarhum Sultan Ibrahim Al Masyhur, conferred the title of Datuk upon Shake in 1979.

Datuk Shake had initially planned to return to Malaysia in 2020 to meet his fans, but the plan was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the opportunity has now come to fruition with the proposal from InTour Live Events and iMe Entertainment Group for the legendary singer, now residing in Paris, France, to hold a concert.

“I will keep my promise to my fans who still love me. We are eagerly anticipating this. See you soon. I am thrilled to perform at Zepp KL,” he exclaimed excitedly.

Tickets for the concert, priced between RM358 and RM598, will be available for purchase starting today at 11am through ticketcharge.com.my. Also available for RM5,000 is a premium box with seating for eight individuals.