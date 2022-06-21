Daughter honours Bob Saget on Father’s Day

ON Father’s Day last Sunday, Lara Saget paid tribute to her late father, comedian and Full House star Bob Saget, by posting a throwback picture on social media of the two of them together.

“My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend,“ she wrote in the Instagram caption.

“He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love.”

In the touching tribute, Lara confessed: “I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully. It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative.”

“Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless,“ she continued.

“My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible. It doesn’t stop that love,“ she said.

“He chose love, always.”

Lara shared that she is committed to doing the same.

“And it’s my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love,“ she concluded.

“I love you infinitely, dad. Happy Father’s Day.”

Saget died on Jan 9 at age 65.

He was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a stand-up special. An autopsy later revealed he had died from head trauma consistent with some kind of fall.

Last week, the beloved comedian was posthumously given the Impact Award at the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

It is a career achievement trophy given for performers with a long legacy of accomplishment in nonfiction, unscripted and reality television.

Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, accepted the award on behalf of her late husband.

On the red carpet, Rizzo spoke about how proud the honour would have made him, praising his work as host of America's Funniest Home Videos.

“He was one of the pioneers in the reality TV world,“ she explained of the long-running series, which Saget hosted from its debut in 1989 through 1997.

“It’s just so special to be here to honour him, but also still so weird and surreal at the fact that he’s not here,“ she added.