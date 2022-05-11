Dave Bautista bids farewell to Guardians’ Drax role

ACTOR Dave Bautista’s time as Marvel’s Drax the Destroyer has officially come to an end. Following last week’s wrap of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the actor confirmed his exit from the franchise.

Bautista paid tribute to his character Drax and his Marvel Cinematic Universe journey on his Instagram account.

“Haven’t found the words yet,” wrote the Marvel star. “It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life. #guardiansofthegalaxy #vol3 #GoodbyeDrax #DreamChaser #DreamMachine.”

To date, the half-Flipino star has portrayed the iconic character in all three Guardians of the Galaxy films and the third and fourth instalments of the Avengers franchise, all of which were massive box office successes.

“It’s been a hell of a journey with this cast and Guardians and the whole Marvel Universe. I feel like it really launched my career. And I’m kind of wrapping up that part of my journey, so it’s very much a bittersweet thing,” Bautista told People.com last year.

Although he has parted ways with the MCU universe, Bautista has insisted that it is still not the end for Drax. In fact, he confirmed that he only left the franchise due to his age.

“Drax isn’t going anywhere,” Bautista said on Twitter.

“He just won’t be played by this dude! By the time [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3] comes out I’ll be 54 years old for God's sake! Face screaming in fear I’m expecting everything to start sagging any second now.”

Apart from Guardians, Bautista has also gone to receive attention for his roles in other major productions including the James Bond film Spectre, My Spy, Army of the Dead and the Oscar-winning movie Dune.