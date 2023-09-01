Dave Bautista looking forward to more serious roles

DESPITE being known more for his roles in action films, Marvel star Dave Bautista revealed that he is looking to leave all that behind, and move into more dramatic acting roles.

Bautista will be saying goodbye to Drax, the Marvel Cinematic Universe character he has played for nearly a decade, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this May, telling GQ magazine that “it wasn’t all pleasant”.

“It was hard playing that role,” he explained. “The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy – it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

Following his recent appearance in the highly-acclaimed Glass Onion, director Rian Johnson’s sequel to the hit film Knives Out, Bautista appears to be ready to embrace more serious roles.

He will next be seen in M. Night Shyamalan’s intriguing thriller Knock at the Cabin, and reportedly has an expanded role in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune sequel.

Bautista added: “I don’t care about the spotlight, I don’t care about fame. I just want to be a better actor. I want respect from my peers. I don’t need accolades ... It’s about the experience, about knowing that I accomplished something.”