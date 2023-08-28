David Ayer owns up to Joker tattoo

A LOT can and has been said about the Warner Bros Suicide Squad film from 2016, but one thing that has remained constant is the film’s writer-director, David Ayer’s fervent defence of the creative decisions made in the film, particularly Jared Leto’s Joker.

Due to Ben Affleck already being revealed to play the DC Extended Universe’s version of Bruce Wayne/Batman, fan expectations were riding high on who Ayer would cast as Joker.

So, when Leto’s take on the Clown Prince of Crime was finally unveiled, with slicked back neon green hair, hip hop “grill” dental, and an entire body full of tattoos akin to a vandalised school table, fans and critics pounced like a pack of starving tigers.

However, out of all the design choices, the primary point of contention was the “Damaged” tattoo on the forehead of Leto’s Joker.

Now, seven years later, Ayer has admitted that the most controversial design choice was his own.

After one social media user tagged him in a post asking when the “Damaged” tattoo came into play, another responded that Ayer would never admit it if it was his idea.

“I own the tattoo idea 100%,“ he replied on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It was my choice.”

Ayer also admitted that he regrets the decision for the tattoo.

“It created acrimony and division. Not every idea is a good idea. And I’ll just be in the corner here while the Internet slaps me around for this post.”

The director also revealed that the initial concept for the tattoo was something just as bad.

“Original idea is it would say ‘Blessed’ and not ‘Damaged.”