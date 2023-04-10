DeAge Titanium Beauty Contest crowns winners

LEADING beauty brand, DeAge Titanium Beauty, recently wrapped up its first beauty pageant competition with a lavish banquet and enthralling performance night hosted at The RuMa Hotel and Residences in Kuala Lumpur.

The “Ratu DeAge Titanium Beauty Contest” concluded flawlessly on Sept 20, with all 13 contestants showcasing their unique beauty and grace throughout the evening.

Jcqlyne Chin, the founder of DeAge Titanium Beauty, highlighted during the prestigious event that the Ratu DeAge beauty contest provides an excellent platform for women to step onto the stage, boosting their self-esteem and confidence.

“The objective of this event is to promote goodwill and empower women by engaging in charitable community initiatives. It is open to individuals of all races and religions, welcoming those who aspire to improve their fitness, energy levels, physical appearance and overall well-being through our beauty products and services,” she said.

She also mentioned, “Being a mother is the most significant role. It’s the most important job, but unfortunately, it often gets neglected, especially for single mothers out there. We talk a lot about women’s empowerment, so why not start by empowering our mothers, sisters and friends?”

This occasion marks a significant milestone for DeAge Titanium Beauty, as it orchestrated a prestigious and meaningful gathering to celebrate women.

The choice of an exquisite venue added an extra layer of magic to this remarkable occasion, marking a significant milestone for the brand in honouring and cherishing the essence of womanhood.

The event also saw the presence of notable individuals such as YM Tengku Datuk Dr Hishammuddin Zaizi bin YAM Tengku Azman Shah Alhaj, Datuk Sri Steven Lim, Datin Dr Winnie Loo, Datuk Teoh Beng Thong, Datuk Lim Hong Tat and Datuk Jason Tan. Their presence elevated the event to the level of a truly distinguished occasion.

The evening goes on with some lively performances from renowned singer Cris Angel and award-winning violinist Joanne Yeoh. Their artistry captivated the audience, making the night truly memorable.

Angel was then recognised with a special award for his exceptional contributions. The award highlighted his remarkable achievements and influence in the local entertainment industry.