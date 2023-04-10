DeAge Titanium Beauty Contest crowns winners

LEADING beauty brand, DeAge Titanium Beauty, recently wrapped up its first beauty pageant competition with a lavish banquet and enthralling performance night hosted at The RuMa Hotel and Residences in Kuala Lumpur.
The “Ratu DeAge Titanium Beauty Contest” concluded flawlessly on Sept 20, with all 13 contestants showcasing their unique beauty and grace throughout the evening.
Jcqlyne Chin, the founder of DeAge Titanium Beauty, highlighted during the prestigious event that the Ratu DeAge beauty contest provides an excellent platform for women to step onto the stage, boosting their self-esteem and confidence.
“The objective of this event is to promote goodwill and empower women by engaging in charitable community initiatives. It is open to individuals of all races and religions, welcoming those who aspire to improve their fitness, energy levels, physical appearance and overall well-being through our beauty products and services,” she said.
She also mentioned, “Being a mother is the most significant role. It’s the most important job, but unfortunately, it often gets neglected, especially for single mothers out there. We talk a lot about women’s empowerment, so why not start by empowering our mothers, sisters and friends?”
This occasion marks a significant milestone for DeAge Titanium Beauty, as it orchestrated a prestigious and meaningful gathering to celebrate women.
The choice of an exquisite venue added an extra layer of magic to this remarkable occasion, marking a significant milestone for the brand in honouring and cherishing the essence of womanhood.
The event also saw the presence of notable individuals such as YM Tengku Datuk Dr Hishammuddin Zaizi bin YAM Tengku Azman Shah Alhaj, Datuk Sri Steven Lim, Datin Dr Winnie Loo, Datuk Teoh Beng Thong, Datuk Lim Hong Tat and Datuk Jason Tan. Their presence elevated the event to the level of a truly distinguished occasion.
The evening goes on with some lively performances from renowned singer Cris Angel and award-winning violinist Joanne Yeoh. Their artistry captivated the audience, making the night truly memorable.
Angel was then recognised with a special award for his exceptional contributions. The award highlighted his remarkable achievements and influence in the local entertainment industry.
All the contestants received well-deserved prizes and were met with enthusiastic cheers and wide smiles as they graced the stage throughout the delightful evening.
Among the impressive lineup of 13 contestants, a notable seven emerged as winners of special awards, adding to the triumphant atmosphere of the event.
Alda Adeela Stannis Kasun was crowned the prestigious DeAge Queen for her remarkable talent, earning the revered title of Miss Best Talent.
Standing tall in the spotlight, Angela Tay graces the stage as the epitome of beauty, securing the title of DeAge Queen of Miss Body Beautiful.
Melissa Kew captivates hearts and souls, embodying elegance and sophistication, and is rightfully named the DeAge Queen of Miss Elegance. Then, Goh Sue Gin, a shining example of dazzling beauty, is honoured as the Queen of Miss Beautiful Skin, epitomising the essence of healthy and flawless skin.
The lens adores Joanne Lam, perfectly capturing her essence and crowning her Miss Photogenic DeAge Queen. Meanwhile, Ruby Khoo, shining with a captivating personality, is recognised and celebrated as the DeAge Queen for Miss Best Personality.
Lastly, but significantly, Seetha Devi embodies the spirit of friendship and camaraderie, earning the prestigious title of DeAge Queen for Miss Friendship.
Each of these queens represents the essence of DeAge Titanium Beauty, showcasing unique qualities that deserve honour and recognition.
Additionally, Chin, who also celebrated her birthday in advance there, added, “A great success to the DeAge first Ratu DeAge beauty contest 2023. On that auspicious evening, I stood in front of many wonderful people who are the backbone of my life.”
“I am thankful and I count my blessings in life, be grateful, for there are many more good things to come. DeAge Titanium Beauty’s mission is to produce more high-quality products and services for everyone at very reasonable prices so that everyone can benefit from DeAge Titanium Beauty. Support Buatan Malaysia.”