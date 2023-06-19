$!DeAge Titanium Beauty launches new beauty pageant

A preview show for the Ratu DeAge Titanium Beauty Contest 2023 was held at Ruyi & Lyn Modern Chinese Restaurant. – ALL PIX BY SYAZWAN KAMAL/THESUN

LEADING beauty company, Titanium Beauty had just launched its inaugural beauty pageant contest this year with an elegant dinner and captivating preview night held at Ruyi & Lyn Modern Chinese Restaurant in Bangsar. Dubbed the “Ratu DeAge Titanium Beauty Contest,” it aims to empower women by providing them with opportunities to enhance their self-esteem, self-confidence, and overall personal growth. Jacqlyne Chin, the founder of DeAge Titanium Beauty, stated during the launch event: “We hope that through this pageant contest, we can also promote goodwill, empower women, and contribute to charity.”

Chin added: “I believe that participating in these pageants helped me build my confidence and determination to succeed, so it is my earnest desire that other women can also experience the same growth and achieve personal triumph through their participation in this esteemed pageant as well.” Chin, who has achieved numerous accolades in pageant competitions, such as being crowned Miss Malaysia Tourism International 2002, securing the 1st Runner-Up position for Miss Malaysia Fitness 2002, and claiming the 3rd Runner-Up title for Miss Malaysia Universe 2000, has set the minimum age requirement for contestants at 27. “This age criterion is deemed suitable from our perspective as it allows mature individuals to embark on a journey of self-confidence building,” she added. The dinner and preview night was graced by the presence of Puan Sri Datin Seri (DR) Susan Cheah, who has been granted the honor of being the Guest of Honour. Additionally, the event was made even more spectacular with captivating performances by talented local artists.

The dinner and preview night were graced by the presence of Puan Sri Datin Seri (Dr.) Susan Cheah.