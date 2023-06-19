$!DeAge Titanium Beauty launches new beauty pageant

LEADING beauty company, Titanium Beauty had just launched its inaugural beauty pageant contest this year with an elegant dinner and captivating preview night held at Ruyi & Lyn Modern Chinese Restaurant in Bangsar.
Dubbed the “Ratu DeAge Titanium Beauty Contest,” it aims to empower women by providing them with opportunities to enhance their self-esteem, self-confidence, and overall personal growth.
Jacqlyne Chin, the founder of DeAge Titanium Beauty, stated during the launch event: “We hope that through this pageant contest, we can also promote goodwill, empower women, and contribute to charity.”
Chin added: “I believe that participating in these pageants helped me build my confidence and determination to succeed, so it is my earnest desire that other women can also experience the same growth and achieve personal triumph through their participation in this esteemed pageant as well.”
Chin, who has achieved numerous accolades in pageant competitions, such as being crowned Miss Malaysia Tourism International 2002, securing the 1st Runner-Up position for Miss Malaysia Fitness 2002, and claiming the 3rd Runner-Up title for Miss Malaysia Universe 2000, has set the minimum age requirement for contestants at 27.
“This age criterion is deemed suitable from our perspective as it allows mature individuals to embark on a journey of self-confidence building,” she added.
The dinner and preview night was graced by the presence of Puan Sri Datin Seri (DR) Susan Cheah, who has been granted the honor of being the Guest of Honour. Additionally, the event was made even more spectacular with captivating performances by talented local artists.
The dinner and preview night were graced by the presence of Puan Sri Datin Seri (Dr.) Susan Cheah.
The highly anticipated Grand Final of the Ratu DeAge Titanium Beauty Pageant is scheduled to take place on September 20 at The RuMa Hotel & Residences. This prestigious event will showcase the culmination of the pageant, featuring the most talented and confident contestants.
With its significance and wide-reaching appeal, the Grand Final will be broadcasted extensively by various mainstream media platforms, ensuring that the event reaches a large audience and captivates viewers from all corners.
For those who are still interested in participating, there is good news as the pageant is still open for more contestants. They are aiming to have another 20 participants, and any ladies aged 27 and above are eligible to join.
For more information and to register, please contact +60163374296. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the Ratu DeAge Titanium Beauty Pageant and showcase your beauty, confidence, and inner strength.