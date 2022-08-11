Dealing with a sense of inferiority

THERE are a multitude of mental health disorders that range from mellow to crippling. Some are diagnosable, and some aren’t, and those that are part of the latter can appear to be harmless, but have long lasting effects that very well shape the identity and behaviour of a person.

One in particular is called “inferiority complex”, and it is often confused with a person comparing themselves to someone or something else, but there is a difference between the two.

For instance, thinking “Cristiano Ronaldo can play better football than me” isn’t an inferiority complex. In most cases and for many people, it’s a fact based on reality.

A real inferiority complex is a persistent, nagging thought that is self-drilled into a person’s psyche, where they will think along the lines of: “I should be as good as others, but I am not as good as them, and I don’t know why that is”.

It is a sense of inadequacy that is not based on rational thinking, and near impossible for the afflicted person to describe, and if they are able to explain it, the other party will find it hard to understand or accept, because this sense of inadequacy is not rooted in rationality.

Left untreated, an inferiority complex can go unchecked for as long as a person’s entire life due to how those with a deeply embedded negative view of themselves find it impossible to absorb positive information that challenges the person’s own view.

In more extreme cases, it can lead to depression.

This was observed by psychology professors Myriam Mongrain and Edward Sturman in a research that explored the relationship between self-criticism and major depression.

“Part of the reason self-critics are vulnerable to clinical episodes of depression lies in their subjective experience of entrapment and in their negative social comparisons,” the research found.