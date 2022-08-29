Dealing with body shaming

Nobody should feel shame over their clothing size, or body shape

BODY shaming is common these days, and it affects both men and women equally. Any individual may face this form of bullying regardless of their size or appearance. Hearing harsh statements can be upsetting and humiliating, and it can lower a person’s self-esteem. Bullies may say a wide range of damaging things to you. If you suspect you are being abused, you should seek the advice of a counsellor and an advocate. If you’re self-conscious about how you look or feel about your looks, here are some strategies to help you break the cycle of self-shaming and self-criticism.

Embrace positivity Being attentive entails being fully present in your body and thoughts. It is a holy force that has within it the happiness that we all seek to convey in our lives. We say ‘yes’ to a mindfulness that instils strength, calm, compassion, forgiveness, and love when we learn to let go of our own insecurities. We reveal genuine beauty that transcends the world’s preconceptions of who we should be. We inspire those around us by sharing our weaknesses, which we were instructed to conceal. Look beyond your body Think beyond your physical appearance and strive to recognise every element of yourself, including your attributes, personality traits, and characteristics. Aside from your appearance, what aspects about yourself do you admire? Are you intelligent, honest, considerate, witty, and loyal? What skills do you have? Assessing your full personhood might assist you in appreciating your internal characteristics and developing a favourable and broader view of yourself.

Surround yourself with accepting people Look for friends and/or family members who do not indulge in body shaming and who are accepting of themselves and of you. Surrounding yourself with kind, motivating, and encouraging individuals may help you look at yourself and others without judgement, as well as providing moral support when you’re battling with feelings brought on by body shaming. Use affirmations instead of negative self-talk Silence that tiny voice in your brain that says you’re too fat or too skinny, or any of the other ways you may be echoing the insults of the person who abused you. Replace these negative messages with positive affirmations about yourself. Look in the mirror and repeat it aloud. Arms that are strong. Eyes with soul. A stomach that has borne a child and bears the scars to show it. Take note of what is excellent and correct in your body.

Come out from hiding If you feel shame about your body, you may find ways to hide yourself. If you are ashamed of your physique, you may seek to conceal yourself. Some individuals cover themselves with extra clothing, sit at the rear of a crowded room, or remain mute when they have something to say. If you’re keeping yourself concealed in any way, consider stretching your comfort zone a bit at a time. See what happens if you walk outside for a short period of time with reduced coverage. Examine what occurs if you sit towards the front of a classroom, where more individuals could see you. Take little steps, pay attention to how you feel, and decide whether you want to continue pushing yourself farther out of your comfort bubble. Take care of your body Taking good care of your body is the first step in increasing your confidence in it. The objective is to take care of your body, not just to appear better, but to feel better about how you look. Regular exercise, yoga practise, healthy food, and personal grooming are a few things you may do to improve your view of your body image. When you take care of your body, you align all of your senses and concentrate on accepting yourself. When you feel good on the inside, it reflects on the outside, causing you to perceive yourself in a far brighter light than previously.