Dealing with FOMO

The latter is more plausible, because people have been dealing with emotions like jealousy and remorse since the dawn of time. Looking at other people’s lives on social media for hours on end each day can exaggerate those feelings.

Most individuals have been fascinated by the concept that someone, somewhere is having a better time or living a more adventurous life at some point in their lives. Smartphones and social media have made it simpler than ever to keep track of what others are up to. It’s unclear if social media is to blame, or merely makes it easier for people to engage in such sentiments.

FOMO, or ‘fear of missing out’, refers to the sensation of “worry that an exciting or intriguing event is now taking place elsewhere.” It entails a strong sensation of jealousy and has a negative impact on self-esteem.

Avoid overusing social media

This might be the source of your problem. As previously stated, social media provides a fantasy world, so seeing people post these amazing posts when you aren’t there can feel like a shot to the heart. Aside from acknowledging that the posts may not always provide a genuine picture of what the event is like, there is another extremely simple solution: Avoid using social media. Listen, I am not suggesting you to give it up completely, but perhaps take the night off from browsing through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and instead focus on whatever you’re doing right now. Is it an effective method of combating FOMO? No. Will it make a difference? For sure.

Be grateful and remind yourself it’s ok to not be able to do it all

Rather than going after illusions that we feel would fulfil us, we should develop gratitude. This practice encourages us to appreciate what we have more profoundly rather than focusing on what we lack or seek. FOMO is the dread of not having something essential to our well-being. Gratitude permits us to count our blessings right now, in this moment, when life is genuinely happening.

There aren’t unlimited hours in the day, and if there were, we would all be ecstatic because we would be able to not only do whatever we needed to do at work, but also never have to miss out on spending time with our friends and family.

Regrettably, that will never be the case. We need to select and choose what we can say “yes” to, and accept that we won’t be able to say “yes” to everything. If you’re worried about not being asked to events in the future, tell the person who invited you that while your schedule won’t allow it this time, they’ll be a priority the next time. Finally, do your best to strike a balance.

Seek out real connections

When you are sad or nervous, you may find yourself desiring a deeper connection, which is normal. Loneliness and exclusion are our brain’s method of notifying us that we need to make more relationships with people and boost our sense of belonging. Making arrangements with a good buddy, planning a group outing, or doing anything social that gets you out with friends may be a refreshing change of pace and can help you shake the sensation that you are missing out. It places you in the middle of the action. You won’t have to worry about not being invited to participate if you’re the one making the plans. At the same time, you get to control how the day goes. You have the opportunity to make it truly enjoyable for your attendees, so arrange something they will appreciate.