Dealing with toxic colleagues

Toxic colleagues can make your professional life hard

THERE have always been terrible co-workers since the dawn of organised labour. However, their influence feels larger and more damaging these days. To function, businesses require teamwork. And, teams must be more collaborative, adaptive, and proactive than ever before. Top-down decision making is a thing of the past in many firms and sectors, replaced by grassroots creativity released by co-workers freely networking and exchanging knowledge across boundaries. Because of this new dynamic, problematic teammates may negatively impact the results of an entire team in ways that were far more difficult to achieve in the previous, segregated modes of working. A toxic work environment not only has an impact on your mental health, but also reduces your productivity at work. While there are many factors that contribute to a toxic workplace, it’s much worse when the individuals you spend the most time with at work are the reason why you are having a bad day. Here are five professional techniques to deal with a toxic co-worker problem.

Set boundaries The first thing you can do is to avoid entertaining them and to establish appropriate limits. Stop hanging out with them if it impacts your mental health, and avoid office politics and gossip, even if they are directed at others. Also, tell them about clear and concrete limits you want to maintain at work. It’s wonderful to have some co-worker pals, but you don’t have to be friends with everyone. It is okay to urge people to leave you alone if they are barging in on you to unload their belongings when you are trying to get things done. It is fine to be solely professional. We don’t need to know everyone’s deep dark secrets, or see other people’s lives on Facebook, or hear about complaints in various departments, unless it’s directly related to our job. Wearing headphones might also help you appear less accessible. Try talking it out If you notice your co-worker engaging in inappropriate behaviour toward you, call them out on it as soon as you notice it. Talk to them directly and urge them to stop gossiping about you, continuously criticising you, or backstabbing you. Make certain that you utilise the appropriate phrases and do not come across as unpleasant or theatrical. Remember that being clear and courteous is far preferable to allowing the conduct to continue. Allowing things to slip may lead to greater issues in the future. Raise your own game Do not lower yourself to their level. Keep an eye out for and moderate your fight-or-flight reaction. The more you can keep your attention on team goals, the less likely it is that you will become blinded by ‘win/lose’ thinking with this highly toxic peer. Set a good example for how you want the team to behave. Set a standard for the rest of the team that encourages collaboration and open communication rather than revenge.