Declutter your mess

WHO would not want to own a tidy and neatly organised home that resembles a palace?

Making sure your aesthetic style works cohesively with your home should never be a hassle, or force you to break your bank. You can organise your home with items you already have.

Simplifying areas of your house makes it easier for you to grab and find things that you are looking for, especially when you are in a rush.

While organising seems relatively easy, it is important to note that this process can be overwhelming and hinder you from the entire process.

Starting from a small area is essential as organising is not a one-time episode.

These beginner hacks will make your organising journey easier, especially if you are doing it on your own.

Toilet paper roll

Owning a beautiful organised home while saving the environment is a bonus.

One of the ways to recycle your toilet paper roll is by using them as a form of storage for your unused cables.

Simply roll up each cable and place it inside the emptied toilet paper roll.

This will prevent your cables from tangling up, and also protect them from getting damaged.

Milk powder tin can

If you have an empty milk powder tin can with a plastic lid in your house, you can reuse it as a storage for plastic bags. Simply remove the label, wrap it up and cut a large cross on the centre of the lid.

Fill it up with your plastic bags and place the lid back on. You will be able to find your plastic bags easily while also keeping the mess out of your sight.

File holders

Another reusable item is your file holder. This item can be used to keep a variety of household items.

For example, tupperware lids, food wraps, washcloths, shopping bags and toilet paper.

Aside from achieving a tidy aesthetic, this tip will provide more space for your cabinets.

Shoe organiser

Of course, no one wants to come home to a cluttered kitchen. If you already own a shoe organiser that hangs over your door, you can reuse it to store your pantry items such as your energy bars, biscuits, jelly cups or even your baking supplies, sprinkles, baking soda and candles.

The clear pockets on the shoe organiser provide an added advantage as you are able to spot your items easily.

Baby food jars

Do not throw away your baby’s food jars! You can transform them into a spice or office storage item.

For your spice storage, you can purchase magnetic lids to stick them on your fridge and add labels.

You can also repaint the lids to suit your office theme! You can utilise them as storage for your paperclips and thumbtack pins.

Cereal boxes

If you are a collector, you can save your money from purchasing a letter tray by using cereal boxes.

All you need to do is trim off the top of the cereal box, wrap it with your preferred choice of wrapping paper, and glue them together with another cereal box.

This way, you will no longer have trouble finding important documents while keeping control of your paper messes.