Deepavali delights

ASTRO, the leading Malaysian entertainment platform, is all set to ignite the Festival of Lights with an electrifying line-up of local and international Deepavali premieres across its TV channels, Astro GO and On Demand.
This year, it has truly outdone itself, making sure that every Malaysian can bask in the joy of Deepavali, not just on TV but also on the radio, through Raaga and its digital platform, Astro Ulagam.
Astro’s Indian customer business Vice-President Prem Anand, shared his excitement, stating, “We are honoured to be part of our customers’ Deepavali celebrations by offering them top-class entertainment featuring a variety of compelling local and international premieres across all our platforms to ensure that our customers are spoilt for choice when it comes to Deepavali content.
“In line with this year’s theme of Kondaduvom Semmaiyaga Kondaduvom (Brighter Celebration Together), let this be an occasion for us to celebrate meaningful, brighter and greater bonds with family and friends.”
With a smorgasbord of entertainment, Astro promises a plethora of programming options to cater to diverse tastes. From reality shows to live concerts, telemovies, food travelogue shows, series and awards shows, it has got them all covered.
Plus, here is a thrilling twist – Malaysians stand a chance to win cash prizes of up to RM50,000 with the Yaar Antha Kanna contest presented by Astro Ulagam.
Local Deepavali specials are also in abundance, with offerings like reality shows Kanavu Meipadum and Raangi Ragalai, the romantic drama telemovie Mangalyam as well as the live concert Deepavali Kondattam 2023.
Foodies can rejoice with the Rasikka Rusikka Deepavali Special, and there is even a comedy drama series called Badep. Global flavour with local talent Astro does not stop at local offerings - it also brings the best of Tamil cinema and entertainment from India and Singapore.
Look out for local Tamil films such as the fantasy drama Adai Mazhai Kaalam and the action thriller Kaaval. Singaporean talent will shine in the live musical show Amarkala Deepavali 2023, featuring local stars.
From India, you can expect musical shows, concerts, films and more, all premiering on Astro Vaanavil. The musical shows feature legends such as Sanjay Subrahmanyan, Vani Jairam and P Susheela, while concerts will keep you grooving with D Imman and Meena. Action-drama lovers will relish Dasara and Christopher, among other exciting films.
A Deepavali extravaganza
The Deepavali celebrations extend to other Astro channels as well. Astro Vinmeen is all set to showcase films like Luckyman, Kick, Pizza 3 and more. Astro Vellithirai presents action-drama and thriller drama, while Astro Ulagam’s social pages will feature the original Deepavali song, Kondaduvom Semmaiyaga Kondaduvom.
Do not miss the Deepavali Carnival at Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, with events like the Tamil Amutham finale, Ultimate Star Search 2023 and the Deepavali Kondattam 2023. There is something for everyone to celebrate. Spreading joy beyond entertainment
Astro’s outreach goes beyond the realm of entertainment. Raaga is giving back to the community with the Raani Silks Mattrum Raaga vin Etho Engalaal Mudinthathu campaign, providing cash vouchers to orphan children.
And for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), there is an opportunity to showcase its products at the Agenda Suria Deepavali Carnival 2023 via the “Deepavali Viyaabaara Vaippu” campaign. Astro’s gift to Malaysians
For Malaysians looking to sign up with auto-debit on Astro, there is a fantastic deal with up to 30% discounts on the Astro Primary, Entertainment, or Movies Pack.
With prices starting at just RM41.99 per month, you can enjoy over RM600 in savings over 24 months. The Primary Pack offers access to more than 75 channels, including Astro Vaanavil and Astro Vinmeen.
For a comprehensive list of offerings and more information, visit astroulagam.com.my/Semme Deepavali.
This Deepavali, Astro has truly outdone itself, offering a delightful smorgasbord of entertainment, community engagement and savings for all Malaysians. It is time to embrace the Festival of Lights with open arms and celebrate the brighter, more meaningful bonds with family and friends, courtesy of Astro.