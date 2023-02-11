Deepavali delights

ASTRO, the leading Malaysian entertainment platform, is all set to ignite the Festival of Lights with an electrifying line-up of local and international Deepavali premieres across its TV channels, Astro GO and On Demand.

This year, it has truly outdone itself, making sure that every Malaysian can bask in the joy of Deepavali, not just on TV but also on the radio, through Raaga and its digital platform, Astro Ulagam.

Astro’s Indian customer business Vice-President Prem Anand, shared his excitement, stating, “We are honoured to be part of our customers’ Deepavali celebrations by offering them top-class entertainment featuring a variety of compelling local and international premieres across all our platforms to ensure that our customers are spoilt for choice when it comes to Deepavali content.

“In line with this year’s theme of Kondaduvom Semmaiyaga Kondaduvom (Brighter Celebration Together), let this be an occasion for us to celebrate meaningful, brighter and greater bonds with family and friends.”

With a smorgasbord of entertainment, Astro promises a plethora of programming options to cater to diverse tastes. From reality shows to live concerts, telemovies, food travelogue shows, series and awards shows, it has got them all covered.

Plus, here is a thrilling twist – Malaysians stand a chance to win cash prizes of up to RM50,000 with the Yaar Antha Kanna contest presented by Astro Ulagam.

Local Deepavali specials are also in abundance, with offerings like reality shows Kanavu Meipadum and Raangi Ragalai, the romantic drama telemovie Mangalyam as well as the live concert Deepavali Kondattam 2023.

Foodies can rejoice with the Rasikka Rusikka Deepavali Special, and there is even a comedy drama series called Badep. Global flavour with local talent Astro does not stop at local offerings - it also brings the best of Tamil cinema and entertainment from India and Singapore.

Look out for local Tamil films such as the fantasy drama Adai Mazhai Kaalam and the action thriller Kaaval. Singaporean talent will shine in the live musical show Amarkala Deepavali 2023, featuring local stars.

From India, you can expect musical shows, concerts, films and more, all premiering on Astro Vaanavil. The musical shows feature legends such as Sanjay Subrahmanyan, Vani Jairam and P Susheela, while concerts will keep you grooving with D Imman and Meena. Action-drama lovers will relish Dasara and Christopher, among other exciting films.