Del Rey slams influencer over witchcraft accusation

SINGER-SONGWRITER Lana Del Rey may have a spellbinding stage presence, but that does not mean she is channelling the devil. The Summertime Sadness singer, 38, recently responded to an influencer who accused her of inviting demonic energy to her concerts.

A video shared a few weeks ago by internet personality Traci Coston has gained significant attention. Coston accused the singer-songwriter of conjuring “demons that will destroy your life.” The video went viral after Del Rey responded to these claims a few days ago.

Posting an Instagram reel titled “Demonic energy knocks over Lana Del Rey crowd” on social media, Coston said what happened in Mexico was “not normal” and accused the singer of practising “witchcraft”. She went on to suggest that demons were being “invited into the crowd and into you when you attend.”

“These demons will destroy your life. How do I know? People come to me for deliverance to get rid of the demons that they get through stuff like this,” she explained in the video to her 218,000 followers.

Del Rey then responded, telling Coston in a straightforward manner that she was not an agent for the devil. “I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do,” Del Rey wrote in the replies on Instagram.

“PS, you’re giving off super-gremlin energy. Not in a good way.” The influencer then turned off comments on the Instagram post. Del Rey has been open about both her faith and her interest in the occult throughout her career.

Lately, the performer concluded her brief 10-date tour in support of the album. Following headlining various festivals this June and participating in special one-off shows, she embarked on a series of performances primarily in mid-sized cities across the South during the September season.