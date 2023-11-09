Delayed for polishing

INITIALLY slated for release this year, Konami’s Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars have been delayed to after 2023. On Aug 30, Konami provided an update on the games by saying that despite the company and development team’s best efforts to release both this year, they require additional time “to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience” players would want.
“The entire Suikoden team is renewing our efforts to bring Suikoden I & II HD Remaster to release as soon as is possible,” the official statement concluded.
The remasters, packaged into the same collection, were revealed in September last year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. The announcement’s accompanying trailer featured an impressive upgrade in animation.
Features of the remastered collection will include HD background illustrations, updated animation effects, special effects in HD, an auto-save feature and more.
Both games are remasters of the original games, Suikoden released in 1995 and Suikoden II in 1998, and are considered classics in the Japanese role-playing game genre.
The games also started the Suikoden franchise, which spawned an additional three main games and a few spin-offs.
Due to being famous in Japan but relatively unknown to the rest of the world, the niche franchise eventually “died”, unlike more popular Japanese franchises like Final Fantasy and Persona.
That said, an interview at last year’s Tokyo Game Show revealed that developers at Konami were interested in making more Suikoden games and if the reception to the remasters is good, more could be on the way.