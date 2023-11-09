Delayed for polishing

INITIALLY slated for release this year, Konami’s Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars have been delayed to after 2023. On Aug 30, Konami provided an update on the games by saying that despite the company and development team’s best efforts to release both this year, they require additional time “to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience” players would want.

“The entire Suikoden team is renewing our efforts to bring Suikoden I & II HD Remaster to release as soon as is possible,” the official statement concluded.

The remasters, packaged into the same collection, were revealed in September last year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. The announcement’s accompanying trailer featured an impressive upgrade in animation.

Features of the remastered collection will include HD background illustrations, updated animation effects, special effects in HD, an auto-save feature and more.