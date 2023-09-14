Delicious and easy pasta recipes

Here are four easy and mouthwatering pasta recipes that will have you and your loved ones coming back for more

PASTA is a beloved dish worldwide, with countless variations to suit every palate. From creamy and comforting to light and tangy, pasta dishes offer something for everyone. Spaghetti aglio e olio Aglio e olio is a classic Italian pasta dish known for its simplicity and incredible flavours. The dish features garlic-infused olive oil and red pepper flakes for a touch of heat. Ingredients: 400g spaghetti 4 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (adjust to your spice preference) 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley Grated Parmesan cheese (optional) Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Cook the spaghetti according to the package instructions until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water before draining. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the sliced garlic and red pepper flakes, sautéing until the garlic turns golden brown and becomes fragrant. Once the spaghetti is drained, add it to the skillet with the garlic and red pepper flakes. Toss the pasta well in the infused oil until it’s evenly coated. If the pasta seems dry, add some of the reserved pasta water gradually until you achieve the desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chopped parsley and grated Parmesan cheese (if using) before serving.

Creamy Carbonara Carbonara is a rich and indulgent pasta dish with a silky sauce made from eggs, cheese, and pancetta. It’s a favourite among pasta lovers and sure to impress your guests. Ingredients 400g spaghetti 150g sausages, diced 3 large egg yolks 1 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese 1/2 cup heavy cream Freshly ground black pepper Salt to taste Chopped fresh parsley for garnish Instructions Cook the spaghetti according to the package instructions until al dente. Remember to reserve one cup of pasta water before draining. While the pasta cooks, sauté the diced pancetta in a large skillet over medium heat until crispy. Set aside. In a bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, grated Pecorino Romano cheese, heavy cream, and a generous amount of freshly ground black pepper. Once the spaghetti is drained, return it to the pot. Pour the egg and cheese mixture over the pasta and toss quickly to coat the strands evenly. Add the crispy pancetta and toss again. The heat from the pasta will cook the eggs, creating a creamy sauce. If the sauce appears too thick, add some of the reserved pasta water gradually until you achieve the desired creaminess. Season with salt to taste and garnish with chopped parsley before serving.

Pesto Pasta Pesto pasta is a vibrant and refreshing dish that celebrates the flavours of fresh basil, pine nuts, and Parmesan cheese. It’s perfect for a quick and satisfying meal. Ingredients 400g of pasta of your choice (penne, fusilli, or farfalle work well). 2 cups of fresh basil leaves 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese 1/2 cup pine nuts 2 garlic cloves 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil Salt and pepper to taste Cherry tomatoes and additional Parmesan cheese for garnish (optional) Instructions Cook the pasta according to the package instructions until al dente. Remember to reserve one cup of pasta water before draining. In a food processor or blender, combine the fresh basil, grated Parmesan, pine nuts, and garlic cloves. Pulse until the mixture becomes a coarse paste. Gradually add the olive oil while the processor is running until the pesto is smooth and well combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Once the pasta is drained, return it to the pot. Add the pesto sauce and toss to coat the pasta evenly. If the pesto pasta seems dry, add some of the reserved pasta water gradually until you achieve the desired consistency. Garnish with halved cherry tomatoes and additional grated Parmesan cheese (if using) before serving.