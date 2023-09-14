Delicious and easy pasta recipes

PASTA is a beloved dish worldwide, with countless variations to suit every palate. From creamy and comforting to light and tangy, pasta dishes offer something for everyone.
Spaghetti aglio e olio
Aglio e olio is a classic Italian pasta dish known for its simplicity and incredible flavours. The dish features garlic-infused olive oil and red pepper flakes for a touch of heat.
Ingredients:
400g spaghetti
4 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (adjust to your spice preference)
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Cook the spaghetti according to the package instructions until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water before draining.
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the sliced garlic and red pepper flakes, sautéing until the garlic turns golden brown and becomes fragrant.
Once the spaghetti is drained, add it to the skillet with the garlic and red pepper flakes. Toss the pasta well in the infused oil until it’s evenly coated.
If the pasta seems dry, add some of the reserved pasta water gradually until you achieve the desired consistency.
Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chopped parsley and grated Parmesan cheese (if using) before serving.
Creamy Carbonara
Carbonara is a rich and indulgent pasta dish with a silky sauce made from eggs, cheese, and pancetta. It’s a favourite among pasta lovers and sure to impress your guests.
Ingredients
400g spaghetti
150g sausages, diced
3 large egg yolks
1 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese
1/2 cup heavy cream
Freshly ground black pepper
Salt to taste
Chopped fresh parsley for garnish
Instructions
Cook the spaghetti according to the package instructions until al dente. Remember to reserve one cup of pasta water before draining.
While the pasta cooks, sauté the diced pancetta in a large skillet over medium heat until crispy. Set aside.
In a bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, grated Pecorino Romano cheese, heavy cream, and a generous amount of freshly ground black pepper.
Once the spaghetti is drained, return it to the pot. Pour the egg and cheese mixture over the pasta and toss quickly to coat the strands evenly.
Add the crispy pancetta and toss again. The heat from the pasta will cook the eggs, creating a creamy sauce.
If the sauce appears too thick, add some of the reserved pasta water gradually until you achieve the desired creaminess.
Season with salt to taste and garnish with chopped parsley before serving.
Pesto Pasta
Pesto pasta is a vibrant and refreshing dish that celebrates the flavours of fresh basil, pine nuts, and Parmesan cheese. It’s perfect for a quick and satisfying meal.
Ingredients
400g of pasta of your choice (penne, fusilli, or farfalle work well).
2 cups of fresh basil leaves
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup pine nuts
2 garlic cloves
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Cherry tomatoes and additional Parmesan cheese for garnish (optional)
Instructions
Cook the pasta according to the package instructions until al dente. Remember to reserve one cup of pasta water before draining.
In a food processor or blender, combine the fresh basil, grated Parmesan, pine nuts, and garlic cloves. Pulse until the mixture becomes a coarse paste.
Gradually add the olive oil while the processor is running until the pesto is smooth and well combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Once the pasta is drained, return it to the pot. Add the pesto sauce and toss to coat the pasta evenly.
If the pesto pasta seems dry, add some of the reserved pasta water gradually until you achieve the desired consistency.
Garnish with halved cherry tomatoes and additional grated Parmesan cheese (if using) before serving.
Lemon Garlic Shrimp Pasta
Lemon Garlic Shrimp Pasta is a light and refreshing option that combines succulent shrimp with zesty lemon and garlic.
Ingredients
400g linguine or fettuccine
500g medium shrimp, peeled
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
4 cloves of garlic, minced
Zest and juice of one lemon
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Salt and pepper to taste
Grated Parmesan cheese for garnish (optional)
Instructions
Cook the pasta according to the package instructions until al dente. Remember to reserve one cup of pasta water before draining.
In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and cook for about one minute until fragrant.
Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook until they turn pink and are cooked through. This usually takes about 2–3 minutes per side. Remove the shrimp from the skillet and set it aside.
In the same skillet, add the lemon zest and juice. Stir and scrape any browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
Add the cooked pasta to the skillet and toss it in the lemon butter sauce until well coated.
If the pasta seems dry, add some of the reserved pasta water gradually until you achieve the desired sauce consistency.
Return the cooked shrimp to the skillet and toss everything together. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Garnish with chopped fresh parsley and grated Parmesan cheese (if using) before serving.
These four easy and delectable pasta recipes are perfect for any occasion, whether you’re cooking for your family or entertaining friends. Buon appetito.