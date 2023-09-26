Delicious fast and easy recipes

CREATING delicious sandwiches does not have to be a complicated affair. In fact, some of the best sandwiches are simple and easy to make, yet bursting with flavour. In this article, we will explore four easy sandwich recipes that you can whip up in no time. These recipes are perfect for a quick lunch, a casual dinner, or even as a snack. Whether you are a seasoned home chef or a beginner in the kitchen, you will find these recipes both accessible and mouthwatering.

Egg Sandwich

Ingredients

Two large eggs

Two slices of bread

One tablespoon butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. In a non-stick skillet over medium heat, melt the butter.

2. Whisk together the eggs in a bowl and season with a pinch of salt and a dash of pepper.

3. Pour the beaten eggs into the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until fully scrambled and no longer runny (about two to three minutes).

4. While the eggs cook, toast the bread to your preferred level of crispness.

5. Once the eggs are ready, remove them from the heat.

6. Assemble the sandwich: Place one slice of bread on a plate and add the scrambled eggs.

7. Top with the second slice of bread.

8. Cut the sandwich in half diagonally, and it is ready to serve.