Delicious Peranakan fusion cuisine

RasaNya is not your typical steamboat restaurant

ATTENTION, steamboat enthusiasts! At an event hosted at their iconic restaurant at Pavilion Elite, which is located at the Pavilion Mall Kuala Lumpur, RasaNya, Malaysia’s first Nyonya style premium steamboat, unveiled its unique Ramadhan menu. RasaNya officially opened in November 2022, four months ago. It is a labour of love with the concept of One Malaysia. The restaurant’s major goal is to enrich the steamboat eating experience by implementing a distinctive idea in a luxurious environment. The restaurant has experienced an encouraging number of diners since opening, including locals, expats, and visitors from all walks of life, according to Chief Executive Officer Chris Lee. A boost in purchasing power and the release of stalled demand are two effects of the corporate sector’s transition to stabilization and recovery. “It’s an ideal time for us to launch RasaNya,” he continued.

The genesis of RasaNya, according to Lee, who toiled relentlessly from the idea stage to the presentation of RasaNya, is rich in culture and history and captures the spirit of our nation. Lee said: “Through our collaboration with celebrity chef, Chef Zam, we are really excited to bring both the unique experience and the special Ramadhan menu and recipes to the market.” In addition to speaking at the event, Chief Marketing Officer Sharon Tong said: “Whilst this Ramadhan menu was created with Muslim customers in mind, we have injected much loved elements from other cultures, such as unique the Warna-Warni RasaNya yee sang, which comprises of ingredients such as jackfruits, pomegranate, papaya, prawn, salmon, lettuce, traditional crackers and others whilst the sauce is made with passion fruit, with the familiar sweet and tangy flavour that everyone loves.”

RasaNya provides you a food that is not only culturally diverse but also meant to be enjoyed by everyone, recalling the vivacious days of the Peranakans, a cultural hotpot. It provides more than simply a substantial dinner, embodying the variety of Malaysia. It provides quality steamboat dishes with a particular twist, featuring regional flavours created with consideration for all racial and cultural groups. RasaNya works with well-known chef Chef Zam to create a delicious cuisine for the holy month of Ramadan. Chef Zam has worked in a variety of locations throughout the world, including Venezuela, Switzerland, London, and Switzerland. He has also presented television programmes.