Demi hearts Kelly

FANS of Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson are totally hyped up after a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. Lovato adorably shared their wish to collaborate with Clarkson, speaking about how they have been fans of her since childhood.

Lovato exclaimed during the radio show, “I’ve never worked with Kelly Clarkson, I love her so much, and I grew up idolising her.”

“We just have to find the right song. We’ve definitely talked about it in the past, so it’s not in the works, but it’s a high possibility,” they continued.

“It’s just like, finding the right song that the both of us can belt on would be dope.”

Even though the highly anticipated duo has not worked in the studio together, they did team up for the Z100’s Jingle Ball in 2011 for a duet performance. Lovato also briefly appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

There, Clarkson expressed: “I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world or just from childhood, have been trained to just keep going and handle it. Especially as a woman, it’s like, ‘Don’t let them see you sweat.’ I just love that you’re open about that, because not everybody’s as vulnerable as that. And I think it’s helpful for your fans.”

Valuing what she said, Lovato replied, “I wouldn’t be the artist or even the person that I am with being so outspoken, vulnerable, and fearless if I hadn’t had you to look up to, so I thank you for that. When I was younger, I always thought to myself, ‘If I ever make it, I want to be like her because she’s real and she’s genuine.’”