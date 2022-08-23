Demi Lovato celebrates 30th birthday with new boyfriend Jute$

SINGER Demi Lovato celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday with her new partner and fellow musician Jordan Lutes, better known as Jute$.

On his Instagram feed, the 23-year-old artiste posted photographs and videos from their relationship, along with a heartfelt note.

“Happy birthday baby. You’re a 30-year-old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz [because] I get to call u mine. Making you laugh has become my new obsession cuz [because] your smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere).”

He continued by praising his girlfriend's fortitude and recognising how far she had gone in her own journey.

“Your more than your music, more than your voice, more than a beautiful face. Your everything. I love you,“ he added.

She replied under the post that he is the best boyfriend in the world and that she is grateful to call him hers.

The pop sensation also turned to Instagram to flaunt her new relationship. She captioned a photo of herself and Jute$ posing for a selfie in the bathroom mirror. The postings came only a few days after the couple made their first public appearance together in New York.