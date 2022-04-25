Demi Lovato’s latest song details their ongoing journey to be free from addiction

THE past few years have not been easy for singer Demi Lovato. In December, Lovato – who identifies as non-binary – checked into rehab in December to seek treatment for their ongoing struggle against alcohol addiction, as well as mental health issues.

However, there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Lovato recently went on social media to share a snippet of their new song Happy Ending, which they wrote during those tumultuous weeks.

In an Instagram Story, Lovato said the song, about addiction, was written while they were in “an incredibly dark place,“ and it’s about not falling back into “old habits.”

“Getting emotional listening to my new album because I’m so proud of it,” they wrote on Instagram. “It’s my absolute best yet and so representative of me – where I started and who I am today.”

They continued: “Yesterday I posted a song called Happy Ending and even though I wrote this in an incredibly dark place, I’m so grateful that I’m no longer in that low, cold and lonely place.

“I’m sure that no matter what happens in my life, my happy ending is never having to fall into old habits again.”

Lovato has long struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues, sharing their struggles beginning as a teen.

In July 2018, amid a relapse after six years of sobriety, they suffered a near-fatal overdose after taking heroin-laced fentanyl. It resulted in Lovato suffering three strokes and a heart attack. They were hospitalised for two weeks and then entered a three-month rehab programme.

In their 2021 YouTube documentary Dancing With the Devil, Lovato admitted they relapsed after the overdose. “I was mortified at my decisions,“ they said.

Lovato completed their most recent stint in rehab in January. At the time, their rep released a statement to People magazine saying: “Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first.”

Fans have sent well-wishes and messages of love to the singer in anticipation of this new stage in their life, and hopefully this time Lovato will finally be able to turn things around for good.