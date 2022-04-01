Demi Lovato teams up with non-profit to support Ukraine refugees

DEMI LOVATO debuted their new tattoo which reads “choose love” on Instagram.

In the caption, they wrote that the quote was inspired by Choose Love, the nonprofit organisation that fundraises to support refugees and displaced people all over the world, including those fleeing Ukraine.

The musician encouraged their followers to “take action” and donate to the Choose Love foundation to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine. A donation also entitles fans a chance to spend time with Lovato in their studio and hear their new music.

Lovato ended the caption by thanking the tattoo artist Gusak, writing: “It was such an honour learning about your home country.”

Choose Love foundation also saluted Lovato and thanked them by reposting their post. Besides that, they also noted: “All funds will be donated to our Ukraine Crisis Relief fundraiser and there’s up to $50,000 in match funding.”