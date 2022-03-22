Demi Moore’s birthday love for ex Bruce Willis

ACTORS Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are the epitome of a civilised and loving ex-married couple. Despite their separation almost 20 years ago, the two have remained the best of buds and kept their friendship intact. In fact, Moore recently took her time to show Willis some love on his birthday.

In an Instagram post, the actress posted a picture of herself and Willis celebrating his 67th birthday. “Happy Birthday, Bruce!” she wrote in the caption. “Thankful for our blended family.”

The post was referring to the couple’s three daughters – Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27 – and Willis's children with current wife Emma Heming, Evelyn, nine, and Mabel, seven.

Moore’s heartwarming post prompted Heming to reply with heart emojis along with her own tribute post to Willis.

“I don’t just love him, I really, really like him,” wrote Heming.

Though this was indeed heartening, fans are not surprised considering how Moore has been open about her friendship with Willis in the past.

Appearing on the 2018 Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, Moore jokingly took a jab at their past marriage, saying how she was “married to Bruce for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense because the last two sucked.”

She continued her roast by noting: “After our divorce, he said he considered the end of our marriage his biggest failure, but Bruce, don’t be so hard on yourself, you’ve had much bigger failures.

“I mean Planet Hollywood, Hudson Hawk, Striking Distance, campaigning for Michael Dukakis, turning down Clooney’s role in Oceans’s Eleven to focus on playing the harmonica?”

But of course, Moore concluded her ‘diss’ by praising Willis as “easily one of my top three husbands.”