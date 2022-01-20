Denzels’ suprising admission

DENZEL WASHINGTON is the latest actor to reprise the role of Macbeth. Since starring in Joel Coen’s adaptation of the classic tale, Washington has been receiving tremendous acclaim for his portrayal. So much so that he is on the brink of scoring his ninth Oscar nomination.

However, during a recent interview, the 67-year-old revealed a surprising admission when speaking about the movie.

“I’ve never seen anybody else’s Macbeth,” said the star. “I’d never seen it before. I’d never seen the play. There was one movie. I saw a little bit of that. So, I didn’t have a preconceived notion of what it should be, which is the way I prefer it, actually,”

Washington went on to explain why this move was necessary for him.

“I wouldn’t want to see other interpretations because then you start thinking about what you wouldn’t do. You’re starting off in it with a negative. It messes up your whole game.”

This move clearly worked for him. Apart from the surprising revelation, Washington also spoke of the film’s inclusivity.

Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, which also stars Kathryn Hunter and Corey Hawkins, is the first Shakespeare performance to feature a racially diverse cast.

“Growing up and I certainly didn’t see anyone who looked like me doing [Shakespeare], “said Washington. “And so, I love that now we have the opportunity to put some something onscreen. It’s sort of leading by example without having to preach it. It’s like, this is just what we do. We go to work. I love that.”

Ironically, the film is also shot in black-and-white. According to director of photography Bruno Delbonnel, it was to emphasise the abstract nature of the film and create a sense of direction for the cast.