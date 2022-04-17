Designer dismisses cheating rumours with Rihanna’s beau

LATE last week, Twitter was ablaze with speculation after a user claimed that popstar and beauty mogul Rihanna’s longtime partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, had cheated on her with fashion designer Amina Muaddi.

The tweet also claimed the couple, who are expecting their first child together any day now, had broken up due to the situation.

While neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky immediately addressed the rumour, less than a day later Muaddi herself spoke out on the platform due to the buzz it had generated.

She wrote: “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.

“However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.”

She added that she was compelled to speak up “as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for.”

Muaddi has worked with both artistes in the past, and just the day before the rumours started, had posted a series of photos of Rihanna wearing some the shoes she had designed.

She ended her statement by saying: “While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend.”

Hopefully this denial puts the still-unsubstantiated rumours to rest.