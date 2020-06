YOUNG, smart and attractive – Ravin Rao Santheran is the one to watch in the year 2020. He may only be 26 years old, but Ravin has already acted in 46 film projects, including 28 short films, four feature films planned for release this year, four telemovies, seven television shows and two advertisements.

“I still feel that I haven’t done anything yet. I feel that I have a long way to go, and I have to improve myself a lot. I wake up every day and I see myself as a beginner. I just tell myself I haven’t achieved anything yet, so I will learn new things,” said Ravin.

“The numbers may look like a lot, but for me, [it feels like] I have just started running,” he added.

In fact, “running” is part of Ravin’s life. The Taiping-born lad’s parents are both running athletes. Mother S. Nokalmah Sanasee represented Malaysia in the SEA Games, while father V. Santheran Veloo participates in marathon or long-distance running and has run in the Sukma Games.

What inspired you to become an actor?

“When I was five years old, I [watched a musical scene from] a Tamil movie titled Thullatha Manamum Thullum and I started to dance. That was the first time I was exposed to the cinema. I wanted to be an actor.

“[Indian] actor Vijay, who starred in the movie, is an inspiration to me. [He] inspired me a lot, especially when I went through a bad phase in life.”

How did you get into acting?

“I started making short films with my friends. We made three short films. The first is titled Gopeng, the second is Not On Our Watch and the third is Marupakkam [which] is about a nerd who is bullied and pushed into depression. After that, I worked with Joel Raj in a short film titled Choice.

“I worked with a few directors such as Somakanthan and Karthik Shamalan (for a television series titled Kalvanai Kandupudi). I also just wrapped a feature film titled Hero friend-u.”