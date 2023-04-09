Destiny 2 changes next year

BUNGIE will be taking Destiny 2 in a different direction next year. This comes after a barrage of consistent criticism from fans over the state of the game. Since its release in 2017, Destiny 2 has followed the same executive formula by releasing one huge expansion and then four individual seasons with the same tired grind and narrative storytelling. Next year, after The Final Shape releases on Feb 27, the game will follow a new structure.

In March 2024, Bungie will do away with its seasonal model of four seasons a year and replace them with three episodes. According to Bungie, each episode will be a standalone story told in three acts that will explore the consequences of the events in The Final Shape, which itself will conclude the first Destiny saga that began all the way back with the first game in 2014. The three episodes, titled Echoes, Revenant and Heresy, will come with new story missions, quests and gear. These were all revealed during the recent Destiny 2 Showcase on Aug 22.