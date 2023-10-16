Diablo IV’s season of change

FROM an estimated nine million active players during the game’s launch in June, Diablo IV’s player count suffered a massive drop in the following months, until it plateaued around 400,000+ active players as of the end of September.
By all accounts, and even in theSun’s review, the game was decent and did not have major issues, but it had a myriad of smaller issues that, when compounded, became overwhelming, particularly the lack of endgame content.
In a dungeon crawler and loot-collecting game like Diablo, the latter is a problem - how do you keep players playing after the main story ends if there is no new content to engage with or powerful gear to collect?
These will apparently be rectified with the game’s upcoming Season of Blood. On top of bringing a whole new storyline involving vampires and imbuing player characters with vampiric powers, Diablo IV’s second season will come with a host of quality-of-life changes.
In an Oct 5 two-hour developer update available on Youtube, Blizzard delved into both the season’s story content and the updates.
First off, the new season will come with five new endgame bosses with different requirements to unlock, which means they will be extremely hard to beat, but the rewards will justify their difficulty.
In line with these bosses, “World Boss” fights are more frequent and players will get a warning before they spawn. These titan-sized bosses require up to 12 players to take down. There will also be a revamp of the game’s levelling system, making it easier for players to reach the maximum level of 100, at about 40% faster.
At launch, the arduous task of getting to level 100 was blamed for many players leaving the game.
These are but a few changes the developers have listed, with more to come. Bear in mind that Diablo III launched in an even worse state back in 2012, and it took well over three years (and the Reaper of Souls) of expansion before it became enjoyable.
Will Season of Blood be the miracle cure for Diablo IV? Probably not, but it is a step in the right direction as Blizzard corrects the course according to the criticisms and feedback from players.