Diablo IV’s season of change

FROM an estimated nine million active players during the game’s launch in June, Diablo IV’s player count suffered a massive drop in the following months, until it plateaued around 400,000+ active players as of the end of September.

By all accounts, and even in theSun’s review, the game was decent and did not have major issues, but it had a myriad of smaller issues that, when compounded, became overwhelming, particularly the lack of endgame content.

In a dungeon crawler and loot-collecting game like Diablo, the latter is a problem - how do you keep players playing after the main story ends if there is no new content to engage with or powerful gear to collect?

These will apparently be rectified with the game’s upcoming Season of Blood. On top of bringing a whole new storyline involving vampires and imbuing player characters with vampiric powers, Diablo IV’s second season will come with a host of quality-of-life changes.

In an Oct 5 two-hour developer update available on Youtube, Blizzard delved into both the season’s story content and the updates.