Diane Kruger talks about the stresses of encountering paparazzi

THE paparazzi have had a longstanding love-hate relationship with celebrities in Hollywood. While there is no doubt that their work serves a purpose, a majority of celebrities resent some of their more excessive actions in invading their personal lives, all in search of that million-dollar shot or or nugget of secret information.

Recently, actress Diane Kruger has become the latest person to announce that she is sick and tired of the paparazzi and their antics.

The Host star explained she has had enough of the paparazzi following her and her young daughter around.

“I f***ing hate it and it’s driving me nuts,” she told the Sunday Times.

“When I’m with my kid and they take pictures of her I’ve almost hit a few of them. If I see them and they’re brave enough to not walk away, 100% I’m that crazy lady who yells across the street,” she said.

Kruger shares her three-year-old daughter with her fiancee, actor Norman Reedus. The pair who met in 2016, however, has not publicly revealed their toddler’s identity since they welcomed her into their lives in 2018.

But Kruger has been candid about her journey into motherhood. She indeed opened up recently about enjoying motherhood in her 40s.

“I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30,” the 45-year-old star said. “I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up because today I am happy to do so.“

She continued: “I have been to every party, I have been to every country that I wanted to visit. So I’m 100% ready and willing to give my kid that attention. But at 30, I know I would not have been ready to do this properly.”

Apart from motherhood, Kruger has also once again opened up herself to the idea of marriage. Though she initially ruled it out, the actress now sees herself walking down the aisle again.

“Who knows when we’re going to get married. But just the symbolism of that ring. It’s like a family heirloom, you know because it’s going to be hers one day.”