DiCaprio’s Captain Planet film in development

RECENTLY, Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell delivered an update about Leonardo DiCaprio's much-speculated Captain Planet film, indicating that the planned adaptation still has potential.



According to CBR.com, Powell said in an interview with ET Online that the Captain Planet project is “still in work”, but its overall status will depend on what happens in the ongoing Warner Bros. Discovery shakeup.



Powell stated: “I think those conversations will be happening shortly. I know DiCaprio is super passionate about it.”

He added: “I’m super passionate about it. I think it could be great ... I want that one to work. I’d love to play that superhero.”



In 2016, it was reported that DiCaprio's production company, Appian Way, was in negotiations to acquire the film rights to Captain Planet and the Planeteers, with the intention of reimagining the iconic animated series.



The film rights were formerly owned by Sony Pictures and Paramount before Warner Bros. acquired them. At the time, Powell was attached as a writer, alongside Jono Matt.



On the show, five kids from around the world team together to promote environmentally responsible behaviour and can summon a superhero to combat ecological crises. The ability to summon Captain Planet is made possible by magical rings with the ability to manipulate natural elements such as earth, fire, wind, and heart.