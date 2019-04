CHILDREN’s musical animation series Didi & Friends is holding its first interactive concert, Konsert Hora Horey Live! Didi & Friends, which will take place at Quill City Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur, from Aug 15 to 18.

Didi & Friends characters Didi, Nana, Jojo, Pak Atan and many more will perform a line-up of the show’s most popular songs namely Semut Berkawad, Bingo and Kalau Rasa Gembira, which have been given a fresh new sound for the 65-minute concert.

The popular Didi & Friends e-learning series is the brainchild of Digital Durian company and co-produced with Astro. Its catchy songs and cute characters have helped the show achieved 1.4 billion views on YouTube since it was posted online in 2014.

During the concert, Digital Durian will be amplifying its visual and audio presentation through costumes and props, as well as all-new mascots.

And for the first time, Aswara’s dancing and acting troupe, including its drumline and dikir barat team, will be performing alongside Didi & Friends.

Ticket prices for the Hora Horey Zone are RM85 each, Zone A (RM55), and Zone B (RM35), all of which are free seating.

Those in the Hora Horey Zone will be able to interact with the mascots, dancers and performers, and are also entitled to an exclusive meet-and-greet session with the mascots after the show.

Starting April 25, there will be an early bird special promotion, with discounted ticket prices limited to the first 1,000 fans only.

There is also a special Family Package, consisting of four tickets, priced from RM120 to RM300, available only during this early bird promotion.

Meanwhile, pre-schools registered under the Education Ministry can enjoy the special Kindergarten Package, where for every 20 tickets purchased, two tickets will be given free for the teachers.

For more, visit Didi & Friends social media sites, or www.DidiLive2019.com.