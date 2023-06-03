Diego Luna eager to wrap up ‘Andor’ series

ACTOR Diego Luna became a household name thanks to his memorable portrayal of the Resistance agent Cassian Andor in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The positive fan reaction to Luna’s character spurred Disney to bring him back in the gritty prequel series Andor, which focused on his origins. Luna himself agreed to return to the role as he felt there was more to the story of people like Cassian who become martyrs for the cause.

In an interview with Variety, Luna said: “What this character does in Rogue One is quite remarkable, and what we are building shows what needs to happen in someone’s life to be willing to sacrifice everything.

“For me, this has always been a story where the people bringing change, the ones you can call heroes, are just regular people doing extraordinary things.”

While he said that he was proud to be able to add to the story of such a unique character, one thing that he will be happy to wrap up will be the series’ gruelling filming schedule.

The series will collectively run 24 episodes, shot across nearly year-long productions and months of post-production. Filming for Season 2 began last November, and is close to finishing.

“There’s no time for the hangover,” he told Variety. “You wake up the next morning and there is always something to do.”

He added: “It is just a two-season show, which is really important for my mental health. But knowing this is the end, I want to enjoy it and get the best out of this experience.”

Luna said that once his stint on Andor is over, he plans on taking a short break from acting in order to “recuperate”, and is hoping to return to theatre acting for a short period.

He said: “There’s one another thing I love about theatre: you sleep every night in the same bed.”