Different ways to cook potatoes

RICH in nutrients, potatoes are a crowd-loving vegetable and a staple in most parts of the world.

You can make a delicious potato dish with just a few ingredients lying around your kitchen pantry. There are endless ways to cook potatoes; you can bake, roast, mash, and of course, fry them.

It is said that Inca Indians in Peru were the first to cook them, about 8,000 to 10,000 years ago, before they were discovered by the Spanish in the 1500s and later, became a staple in many European countries.

Today, you can find so many types of potatoes, like red, purple, white, yellow, and others.

For delicious recipes, we contacted cooking influencer Muhammad Aniq Zulfadhly, who loves to share recipes through his Instagram page @aniqclone.

The 28-year-old has a degree in culinary arts, and currently runs the Kotak Kopi restaurant at Setia Eco Park. Aniq aspires to open up more branches of his restaurant, and to write recipe books someday.

He shared his easy-to-do potato recipe using an air fryer with theSun’s readers. However, you can still try this recipe out even if you don’t have an air fryer.

Potato Cheese Ball

Irresistible yet easy to make, this dish is perfect for a party. Similar to croquettes, the crispy potato cheese balls burst with melted cheese inside is heavenly.

Ingredients

200gm of potatoes

50gm potato crisps

1 cup bread crumb

5 gm parsley leaf chop for garnish

1 egg

6 tablespoons of wheat flour

Mozzarella cheese cubes

Salt to taste

Steps

1. Boil the potatoes. Peel off the skin and mash the potatoes with th epotato crisps until smooth.

2. Mix the mashed potatoes with the wheat flour, add the seasoning to the mixture, and make a dough.

3. Divide the dough into small balls. Spread the small balls and put the Mozzarella cheese cubes inside. and make a ball out of the mixture.

4. Coat the balls evenly with eggs, and then, roll the balls in the bread crumbs.

5. Fry until golden and crispy (175°C – 190°C for 1-2 minutes), then serve hot.