Different ways to cook potatoes

RICH in nutrients, potatoes are a crowd-loving vegetable and a staple in most parts of the world.
You can make a delicious potato dish with just a few ingredients lying around your kitchen pantry. There are endless ways to cook potatoes; you can bake, roast, mash, and of course, fry them.
It is said that Inca Indians in Peru were the first to cook them, about 8,000 to 10,000 years ago, before they were discovered by the Spanish in the 1500s and later, became a staple in many European countries.
Today, you can find so many types of potatoes, like red, purple, white, yellow, and others.
For delicious recipes, we contacted cooking influencer Muhammad Aniq Zulfadhly, who loves to share recipes through his Instagram page @aniqclone.
The 28-year-old has a degree in culinary arts, and currently runs the Kotak Kopi restaurant at Setia Eco Park. Aniq aspires to open up more branches of his restaurant, and to write recipe books someday.
He shared his easy-to-do potato recipe using an air fryer with theSun’s readers. However, you can still try this recipe out even if you don’t have an air fryer.
Potato Cheese Ball
Irresistible yet easy to make, this dish is perfect for a party. Similar to croquettes, the crispy potato cheese balls burst with melted cheese inside is heavenly.
Ingredients
200gm of potatoes
50gm potato crisps
1 cup bread crumb
5 gm parsley leaf chop for garnish
1 egg
6 tablespoons of wheat flour
Mozzarella cheese cubes
Salt to taste
Steps
1. Boil the potatoes. Peel off the skin and mash the potatoes with th epotato crisps until smooth.
2. Mix the mashed potatoes with the wheat flour, add the seasoning to the mixture, and make a dough.
3. Divide the dough into small balls. Spread the small balls and put the Mozzarella cheese cubes inside. and make a ball out of the mixture.
4. Coat the balls evenly with eggs, and then, roll the balls in the bread crumbs.
5. Fry until golden and crispy (175°C – 190°C for 1-2 minutes), then serve hot.
Bergedil (fried potato patty)
Bergedil (in the Malay language) is a deep-fried mashed potato patty that is eaten as a side dish to a larger meal, but it’s also delicious to eat as a hot snack on its own, dipped in chili.
Ingredients
500gm boiled potatoes
1 packet tofu
300gm minced chicken
1 carrot, sliced into small pieces
4 cloves of garlic
15gm parsley leaf, finely chopped
50gm fried onions
1 egg
Steps
1. Boil the potatoes until they turn mushy
2. Cut the chicken filling into small pieces and pan fry inside a frying pan with oil, and mix with garlic and carrots.
3. In a bowl, mix mashed potatoes with fried onions and seasonings.
4. Roll it into a small ball, and press it inside the tofu.
5. Dip the tofu inside lightly beaten eggs and fry in heated oil (175°C – 190°C for 1-2 minutes).
6. Drain the oil using paper.
Potato pocket
A crispy skin with a fluffy inside topped with cheese. This luscious potato recipe will never go out of style. The British version of this dish, known as the English Jacket potato, has similar ingredients, ideal for any occasion.
Ingredients
4 russet potatoes
A tablespoon of olive oil
Salt to taste
4 pieces of streaky beef
½ tablespoon butter
3-4 small cubes of mozzarella cheese
One spring onion, thinly chopped
A pinch of black pepper
Steps
1. Rinse the potatoes and pierce or prick them randomly using a fork.
2. Rub salt and olive oil evenly on the outside, and bake or air fry until the potatoes are fully cooked inside (180°C for 15 minutes).
3. Once cooked, slice the potatoes to the bottom but do not cut through them.
4. Put the butter on both sides and mix with the potato flesh, then add the grated mozzarella cheese. You can scoop the flesh out, mix it in a bowl, and put it back into the potato skin.
5. Add salt and pepper with small cut pieces of streaky beef, black pepper, and mozzarella cheese, and sprinkle with thinly sliced spring onions before serving.
Air Fryer Potatoes
This crispy roasted bites are so easy to make, and you only need a few ingredients to make this savoury dish. Switch up or add different herbs and you would get different taste, each time.
Ingredients
1 kg mini potatoes
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon of Texas BBQ seasoning
1 tablespoon onion powder
One spring onion, finely chopped
Salt to taste
Steps
1. Clean the potato skin and cut it in half.
2. Toss the potato with olive oil, onion powder, and BBQ seasoning, season with salt, and marinate for 30 minutes.
3. Put the potatoes in the air fryer with the cut side facing up, and cook at 180°C for 18 minutes.
4. If you don’t have an air fryer, deep fry it for about 10 minutes between 175°C – 190°C.
5. Serve with chili or any sauce you like.
6. Garnish with spring onions.