Dinosaurs alive!

This sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise is also the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy

FOR the first time since 1993’s Jurassic Park, original stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reunite on the big screen in Jurassic World Dominion. It has been four years since the events of the last Jurassic World film, Fallen Kingdom, and dinosaurs are now free to wander the planet, bringing all sorts of problems. For the most part, the world appears to be coping. However, a new species of insects with archaic DNA begins to spread rapidly, eating grain in such frightening quantities that worldwide starvation and extinction become possibilities. Based on a tip given to her by Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), environmental scientist Ellie Sadler (Laura Dern) assumes the millionaire Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott) is behind it, and she contacts her old friend Alan Grant (Sam Neill) to help her discover proof to expose him. Meanwhile, Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), a teenage clone whose DNA may hold mysteries for Biosyn’s genetic experts is being tracked by Dodgson’s team, led by a returning BD Wong. When Maisie and Blue – a semi-domesticated velociraptor – are abducted, former Jurassic World theme park workers Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) are determined to go to any lengths to get them back.

The charm of Jurassic World Dominion is that all of these narratives are seamlessly linked by both old and new characters. As each huge difficulty occurs, the bond between Owen and Claire grows stronger than ever. As audiences witness the insects mutate in ways no one could have predicted would endanger the human species, there’s a chance a few nods to the past may go unnoticed. All of the big actors did a good job reprising their roles. Young Isabella Sermon was a star, portraying a sympathetic heroine who questions her position in the world as a clone. On the other hand, the newbies fare poorly. Dichen Lachman is simply there to be nasty and exotic, while DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie are basically just there as add-ons. Goldblum’s charisma strikes the proper nostalgic chords, and the narrative even adds fresh nuances to his character. As the major villain, Scott’s cheeky Lewis Dodgson chews up the big screen, concealing his wicked ambitions with a quirky demeanour that’s difficult to read. Dominion introduces several incredible new dinosaurs to the franchise, like the territorial Therizinosaurus, the fearsome Giganotosaurus, the small Moros, and the ferocious Atrociraptors.