Director Ryan Coogler on last conversation with Chadwick Boseman

BLACK PANTHER director Ryan Coogler recounted his final conversation with the late Chadwick Boseman, and revealed some details about the highly-anticipated sequel to the film during a discussion with host Ta-Nehisi Coates in the opening episode of Wakanda Forever, the official Black Panther podcast from Marvel.

Coogler recalled: “My last conversation with him was calling to ask if he wanted to read [the script] before I got notes from the studio. That was the last time we spoke. He passed maybe a couple weeks after I finished.”

Boseman apparently declined to read the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever script because he didn’t want to interfere with Marvel Studios’ notes, according to Coogler. The director went on to add that he later found out that Boseman was “too tired” to read anything.

Coogler claimed that after initially learning of Boseman's death, he went through a stage of denial, even contacting Hollywood legend Denzel Washington to check whether the rumours were true.

After Boseman’s passing, Coogler had considered leaving Hollywood, but he later changed his mind and opted to continue with the sequel. The filmmaker claimed that he dealt with the loss by thinking back on their time spent working together, recalling their conversations, and going through old pictures and videos.

“Everything about Chad was unique,” Coogler added. “How he lived and how he died was unique.”

Touching on the movie, Coogler said that he has been wanting to introduce the Namor comic book character for a while and is pleased that he is now able to do it in this one. He also outlined his reasons for including this particular character.

“Introducing Namor for us was really an opportunity to introduce another politician, another sovereign ruler of a group of people who represents more than himself,” he explained.

“There’s no equal in terms of his capabilities, being able to breathe underwater and breathe at high altitudes and walk around on land. He’s incredibly strong, he’s as strong as Thor, and if he’s around enough water he can be as strong as the Hulk.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theatres Nov 11.