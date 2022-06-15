Director shares photo from the set of The Old Guard 2

THE sequel to the highly-anticipated 2020 Netflix action film The Old Guard began filming in Rome on Monday.
Director Victoria Mahoney shared a photo on her Twitter account that appeared to have been taken on an outdoor set. The caption merely read “Day 1”, followed by the film’s hashtags, leaving fans to speculate about the scene being filmed.
On Saturday, The Old Guard 2 star and executive producer Charlize Theron was spotted in California at a benefit party for her non-profit organisation, rocking a striking black mullet-style mixie haircut.
She told reporters that her new hairstyle was for the sequel, which takes place six months after the events of the previous film.
“We needed something that felt like time had passed, so for that, you go with the ol’ mullet,” she was quoted as telling Variety.
Theron as well as other original stars KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor are all returning for the sequel, which is based on a graphic novel written by Greg Rucka and illustrated by Leandro Fernando.
The plot of the film has been kept under wraps, but will most likely be based on Rucka’s second graphic novel in The Old Guard series, Force Multiplied, which sees The Guard, led by Theron’s character Andy, come face-to-face with an enemy from their past who is out for revenge.
To add to the existing star power of the production, two new cast members were announced to have joined the sequel - Kill Bill star Uma Thurman and Malaysia’s own Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, Snake Eyes), both in as-yet-unknown roles.