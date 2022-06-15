Director shares photo from the set of The Old Guard 2

THE sequel to the highly-anticipated 2020 Netflix action film The Old Guard began filming in Rome on Monday.

Director Victoria Mahoney shared a photo on her Twitter account that appeared to have been taken on an outdoor set. The caption merely read “Day 1”, followed by the film’s hashtags, leaving fans to speculate about the scene being filmed.

On Saturday, The Old Guard 2 star and executive producer Charlize Theron was spotted in California at a benefit party for her non-profit organisation, rocking a striking black mullet-style mixie haircut.

She told reporters that her new hairstyle was for the sequel, which takes place six months after the events of the previous film.

“We needed something that felt like time had passed, so for that, you go with the ol’ mullet,” she was quoted as telling Variety.